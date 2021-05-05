Click Frenzy 2021: Everything You Need To Know

Originally launched back in 2012, the major shopping event that is Click Frenzy has firmly established itself as one of Australia’s must-watch sale events — and the 2021 iteration is gearing up to be a big one.

To help you get ready for every phase of the huge sale event, we’ve put together a handy guide on when it all kicks off, and what kind of deals you can expect this time round.

When does Click Frenzy start?

This year, Click Frenzy kick off their sales with a huge Valentine’s Day event, followed by their Click Frenzy Travel sale in April, and more recently, they had their Click Frenzy Shoe Frenzy on April 29.

A quick glance at the website’s calendar tells us that the next big event, Click Frenzy Mayhem, will be on the May 18, 2021 at 7pm AEST, followed by Click Frenzy Julove on the July 13, 2021. The Main Event will be towards the end of the year on November 9 with a huge cyber weekend showcase. As you can see, there’s a lot in store, so mark your calendars.

Click Frenzy 2021 deals: What to expect

Some of the best deals during last year’s main event saw many different items priced at 99% off and even included video game consoles for $4 and Apple AirPods for $3. So in other words, you could level up your life with cool new gadgets that cost less than lunch with your friends at Maccas.

Other past sales have included TVs, premium headphones, gift cards, drones and more. However, these are the blink-and-you-will-miss-them sales that literally last for a few seconds, so be prepared to get clicking at lightening speed.

Here are some of the best deals from last year to give you an idea of what to expect:

Which retailers are taking part?

The list of retailers is impressive. The Click Frenzy homepage lists dozens of retailers covering sporting goods, tech, pet supplies, cosmetics, fashion — you name it and there’s probably a deal already available.

How to get the best deals

Of course, trying to nab a product for 99% off isn’t easy and stock is super limited. Just look at the tales of misery and woe from previous years! That’s because there are a very specific set of rules you have to follow to make sure you can get the insane prices that are only available for a very, very short time — we’re talking less than 30 seconds here, people.

So how do you set yourself up for success?

1. Be a Click Frenzy subscriber.

That means heading to the Click Frenzy homepage and whacking your name, email address and one of the two gender options they provide in the boxes provided. Easy enough.

Subscribers will receive a series of emails over the 24-hour period. Going on past efforts, each email will instruct you as to where and when you need to head to certain Click Frenzy pages. You won’t get an exact time. Take a look at a previous image to get a feel for what you need to look for in the email.

As you can see, you need to be in a particular section of the Click Frenzy site. During that time, a banner will appear that has a code written on the front. Remember that. You don’t have time to write it down. Click the banner and you’ll be ready to pay.

2. Turn off your adblockers.

If you’re using an adblocker, you will need to turn it off. The banner that appears on the webpage is a ‘pop-up’ and blockers such as AdBlock will prevent that from appearing. If you can’t see it, you can’t click it.

3. Payment options.

Purchases will be made directly through the retailer’s website so payment options will vary across the board. Each brand page on the Click Frenzy website will give you a heads up on the forms of payment that will be accepted.

4. Purchase limits.

There are likely to be limits on how many terms you can purchase, particularly with the big 99% off deals. So, saving $99 on a $100 gift card mightn’t be as good as saving thousands on a new TV. Don’t get trigger happy with the first deal you see.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.