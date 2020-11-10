Click Frenzy 2020: Here’s The Best Phone & Mobile Plan Deals

If you’re in the market for a new mobile plan, or even just a new phone, Click Frenzy has recently kicked off with a few telcos offering some impressive deals. These are the best so far.

Be sure to check back in this post, as we’ll be updating it as more deals become available.

Kogan’s Click Frenzy deal

Kogan is running a pre-paid plan offer that will let you doing its 90-day recharge with 120GB for only $14.90. Considering that a recharge like this would usually set you back $139.90, being able to save yourself a hefty $125 is pretty nice deal. The 120GB is divided into three 30-day lots of 40GB.

This deal is only available for new customers as a one time offer until November 12. Since it’s a pre-paid plan, you can bounce to another provider once your 90 days are up.

Circles.Life’s Click Frenzy deal

Optus-powered telco Circles.Life is offering 103GB a month of data a month for just $28. To get the deal you need to use the promo code SUPERFRENZY and sign up before November 13.

The only catch is that you only get the plan at this price for the first 12 months, then it will go back up to $38 a month — but $38 is still a really good price for that amount of data. Plus there aren’t any contracts so you can leave at any time.

Telstra’s Click Frenzy deal

Telstra are currently offering a deal where you can get $10 off their 85GB Medium plan for the first 12 months you’re with them. So instead of $65 per month, you’ll be paying $55 per month.

This is available as a SIM-only plan, or it can be paired with a new mobile. Again, the deal only lasts for the first 12 months you’re with Telstra.

numobile Click Frenzy deals

During Click Frenzy, numobile are offering a few different deals for refurbished phones. You can pick up a refurbished iPhone 7 for just $6/month over a 24-month term. This doesn’t include plan fees, so you’ll need to factor that in too. All up, it works out to be $144, plus plan fees – which you can check out in the table below.

You can also get a refurbished iPhone 8 for $15/month over a 24-month period, which is $360 all up. Again, this doesn’t include plan fees. You can see how the iPhone 8 can be bundled with a plan below.

Both of these deals will be available until November 12.

iPhone Click Frenzy Deals

If you’re after an iPhone, you can get a refurbished iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) from $1,229 from Phone Bot, along with plenty of other models and brands.

We’re still waiting on more deals to drop but they’ll definitely be coming over the next few hours so don’t forget to check back!

