Here’s A Huge 100GB Phone Plan For $28/Month (With No Contract)

Circles.Life is a little-known telco with a questionable name choice. But they’re running real hectic SIM-only plan deal for Click Frenzy right now. For $28 a month you get a whopping 100GB data, and you don’t even need to sign a contract.

What Is Circles.Life?

Circles.Life is a relatively new telco, which came into the Australian market last year. It’s powered by the Optus network and offers phone plans without contracts, often with big data allowances.

In the past it has offered huge data plans for just $18 a month, as well as some free Netflix plans. Now it’s flogging 100GB a month for under thirty bucks, which is pretty damn good.

Cheap Circles.Life Phone Plan Deals

Circles.Life is offering customers 100GB a month data allowance for just $28 a month. To get the deal you need to use the promo code SUPERFRENZY. The deal is available until November 13.

You will only get the plan at this price for the first 12 months, then it will go back up to $38 a month. But the good news is that $38 is still cheap for that amount of data - plus Circles.Life will probably run another promo before then anyway. So, keep your eyes peeled.

This isn't the only deal that Circles.Life have on offer during Click Frenzy. You can also pick up a SIM-only plan with 8GB of data for $8 per month (usually $18/month), and a plan with 20GB of data for $18 per month (usually $28/month). Considering you can get five to 10 times more data if you spend an extra $10 or $20, why not splash out on the $28/month plan?

The $18/month deal is also only active for the first 12 months you're with Circles.Life and to get it you need to use the code SUPERFRENZY. The $8/month plan is only for the first six months you're with the telco, and you need to use the promo code JOINTHEFRENZY.

Thanks to the Circles.Life bill shock data incentive, you actually get 103GB of included data a month before you need to pay extra for more. This is really good value, especially when you're already getting 100GB. I barely crack my 20GB plan every month and I'm a heavy phone user.

And like all other Circles.Life plans, its contract free so you can leave at anytime if you find a better deal somewhere else.

This deal ends at 9pm AEDT on November 13. Just follow the links in the table below.

How Circles.Life Compares To Other Plans

For comparison, this is how Circles.Life 100GB plan stack up with their competitors:

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.