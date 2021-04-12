A 4-Ingredient Recipe for Delicious Banana Doughnuts

Hands up if you feel you deserve a treat tonight? All of us. Great.

Lucky for you, I’ve managed to get my hands on a super-simple recipe for doughnuts courtesy of Australian Bananas. This sweet little baby only requires four ingredients and takes under 30 minutes to serve up.

This little baby sounds like the perfect way to use leftover bananas, if you ask me. Perhaps it’s time to move on from banana bread, after all?

Anyway, I digress.

Here’s your recipe for banana doughnuts:

What you’ll need (makes 48 doughnuts – they’re tiny):

2 bananas

11/2 cups self-raising flour

6 tbs cinnamon sugar

1/3 cup sour cream

Hot tip: if you want to make your own cinnamon sugar, instead of purchasing the stuff, just mix 6 tablespoons of white sugar with 2 tsp ground cinnamon.

Directions:

Roughly mash the bananas with a fork, you need 2/3 cup. Combine flour and 2 tablespoons cinnamon sugar in a bowl. Add the banana and sour cream, stir until just combined, the dough should be a little sticky. Using lightly floured hands, roll teaspoonfuls of mixture into small balls and place on a lightly floured tray. Half fill a saucepan with light olive oil or vegetable oil. Heat over medium heat to 160°-170°C. Cook 12 doughnuts at a time for 3-4 minutes or until golden and puffed. Remove to a tray. Roll in remaining cinnamon sugar immediately.

More hot tips from Australian Bananas:

Don’t be tempted to make the doughnuts larger, they won’t cook through the centre.

And doughnuts are best served the day they are made. If you have leftovers (will you, though?) you can reheat them by warming them up in a 160°C fan-forced oven for 5 minutes. Be sure to re-roll your golden bites in a little cinnamon sugar to serve.

And if you’re after more golden leftover food recipes, check out this one we prepared earlier on chicken.