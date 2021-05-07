Win Mother’s Day With These 2-Minute Peanut Butter Oat Pancakes

One thing that’s pretty synonymous with Mother’s Day is the idea of breakfast in bed. If you want to be a good child and impress your wonderful mum by whipping up a tasty meal, but don’t have much skill in the kitchen, this here is a failsafe option for you. And it only takes two minutes to pull together, too.

Dietician Susie Burrell has shared her “healthier” take on pancakes, and it sounds like a seriously delicious combo of flavours if you ask this hungry gal.

The recipe combines peanut butter, oats and bananas – yum. Your mother is bound to be impressed, and you’re promised a delicious meal at the end of all your (kind of) hard work, too.

Sounds like a pretty epic way of landing yourself the title of favourite child, if you ask me. Anyway, let’s dig into the pancake-making, shall we? Check out the pancake recipe below.

How to make Peanut Butter Oat Pancakes

What you’ll need:

½ cup flour

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. cinnamon

½ cup oats

½ cup Mayver’s 100% Smooth Peanut Butter

½ cup milk

Oil for cooking

½ banana, mashed and ½ to serve

Directions:

Combine dry ingredients well, before adding the wet ingredients. Combine until moist batter is formed. Over a hot pan, spoon 2-3 tbsp. of the mixture and cook each side for 1-2 mins. Serve with banana and drizzle with a syrup of your choice

Step five, eat until a nap is required. Seeing as this recipe is a dietician’s take on pancakes, I’m going to go ahead and assume it’s fine to snack on these babies on the daily.

Enjoy your Mother’s Day!

