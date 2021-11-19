These Banana Recipes Will Help You Zoom through Your Day

If returning to regular activities after lockdown has left you feeling meh and low on energy, bananas could be your solution. Not only are these banana recipes packed with nutrients, they’re also easy to make. So get energised!

Nutritionist Susie Burrell notes that bananas are packed with magnesium, folate and vitamin B6.

“My go-to energising foods are rich in Vitamin B,” she said. “Bananas are a great choice to help boost your mood and regulate your blood glucose levels.

“At a time when many of us are feeling far from our best and are looking towards a busy few months ahead, making eating well a priority will go a long way in ensuring you have the fuel to do all the things you need.”

Burrell has gone and created these three delicious banana recipes for Lifehacker, and while they’re great for breakfast, you can really enjoy them at any time of the day.

Banana Ricotta Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 egg

1/4 cup ricotta cheese

1 banana, mashed + 1/2 for serving

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp maple syrup or honey for serving

Method:

Mix egg, ricotta cheese, banana, baking powder, cinnamon and vanilla in a bowl. Heat a small amount of the olive oil in the frying pan and in 2 tbsp. In batches, spoon mixture into the pan. Cook until mixture starts bubbling and then flip. After 1-2 minutes, serve with slices of banana and a drizzle of maple syrup/honey.

Banana Zucchini Bread

Ingredients:

2 cups wholemeal SR flour, sifted

1 cup grated zucchini

2 soft bananas, mashed

1/2 cup sugar or sugar replacement

Vanilla essence

1 cup natural yoghurt

2 eggs, beaten

50g butter, melted

1/2 cup white choc chips (optional)

Method:

Combine wet and dry ingredients in a mixing bowl. Bake at 180 degrees for 40-50min until cooked through.

Banana Choc-Almond Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup your milk of choice

1 tbsp almond butter or nut spread

1 tbsp cacao powder

1 small banana

1 tsp chia seeds

10 almonds

3-4 ice cubes

Method:

Place all ingredients into a blender or Nutribullet and blend until desired consistency.

Yum! Now remember, you shouldn’t store bananas in the fridge. And if you’re feeling a bit more indulgent, why not try making these banana doughnuts, or turn those banana peels into ‘bacon’.