How Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Fits Into the Iconic Franchise

Mad Max is one of Australia’s few long-running blockbuster franchises. Starting with George Miller’s first foray into the post-apocalyptic wasteland in 1979, we’re now up to Mad Max 5 with the upcoming release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Here’s what you should know about the new Mad Max movie and how it differs from all the others.

Is Furiosa Mad Max 5?

Image: Warner Bros

As its title suggests, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a continuation of the Mad Max franchise. It is technically Mad Max 5 as it is the fifth movie in the franchise; however, this film is different from the others as it focuses on the story of Furiosa rather than Max.

Also, while it is the fifth Mad Max movie, Furiosa is actually a prequel to Fury Road, telling the story right up until the start of Miller’s 2015 film. If you’re wondering what order to watch the Mad Max films in, this is how they sit chronologically on the timeline (there’s also a video game, but we haven’t included that one):

Mad Max (1979) Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) Furiosa – A Mad Max Saga (2024) Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Cast of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Image: Warner Bros

Because Furiosa and Mad Max: Fury Road are so closely intertwined, there are a number of returning cast members from the 2015 film, but on the flip side, there are also a number of new cast members who appear either as brand new characters or to play the younger versions of characters we already know.

The main example of this is Anya Taylor-Joy who leads the film as Furiosa, a role previously established in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Alyla Browne also stars in the movie as an even younger version of Furiosa.

Chris Hemsworth ditches his superhero suit to play the villain of the film, Dr. Dementus. Although also returning is Fury Road villain Immortan Joe, who is this time played by Lachy Hulme following the passing of Hugh Keays-Byrne.

Other returning cast members include Angus Sampson (The Organic Mechanic), John Howard (The People Eater) and Nathan Jones (Rictus) and some new characters are portrayed by Charlee Fraser, Tom Burke, Matuse, David Collins, Spencer Connelly and Goran D. Kleit.

The movie is once again directed by Australian mastermind George Miller.

What’s the plot of the new Mad Max movie?

Image: Warner Bros

Furiosa is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, this time telling the origin story of the woman who would go on to become the Imperator Furiosa. The synopsis is as follows:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Is there a trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

Following the phenomenal success of Mad Max: Fury Road (which won six Academy Awards), expectations are high for Furiosa. But if the trailers for the movie are anything to go by, we’re in for another visual spectacle with plenty of high-octane action.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is scheduled to release in Australian cinemas and IMAX on Thursday, May 23. Check your local cinema listings, because tickets are on sale now.

If you want to continue the journey after finishing Furiosa, you’ll find Mad Max: Fury Road streaming on Netflix.

Where was Mad Max 5 filmed?

The entire Mad Max saga has been proudly filmed in Australia, using our outback landscape as the setting for the post-apocalyptic wasteland. However, due to an excess of rain, Mad Max: Fury Road had to move locations to Namibia in order to preserve that desert look.

Now Mad Max 5, brings things back home with the entire movie filmed in New South Wales, primarily in the towns of Hay and Silverton, as well as on soundstages at Disney Studios in Sydney.

Is Mad Max an Australian film?

As mentioned, Mad Max is one of Australia’s few long-running blockbuster franchises. Each and every film (with the exception of parts of Fury Road) has been filmed in Australia and is made by a predominantly Australian cast and crew. The stories are also set in a dystopian Australia with the majority of the characters keeping their natural Australian accents.

Lead Image Credit: Warner Bros.