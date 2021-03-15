5 Perfumes That’ll Win You the Favourite Child Title on Mother’s Day

If you’re looking for a sure-fire way to cement yourself as the favourite child this mother’s day, might we suggest spending your sweet pineapples on a fresh fragrance for mum.

Perfume can be a beautiful gift as it screams how well you know a person, it’s beautifully packaged and shows thought and effort. On the flip side, because they’re so personal, they’re also super tricky to nail. There are a few things to consider when gifting someone a fragrance; their personal style, the notes they usually wear, florals, wood, citrus or oriental, and your budget.

Florals are a super feminine scent that are usually made up of flowers like roses, lilies, and beautiful fresh cut flowers. Woodsy scents are usually deeper and heavier than your usual fragrances, so much so that they’re almost masculine, so think cedar tables, leather couches, tobacco and wood fires. Citrus fragrances are clean, youthful and summery — think fresh, summer salads, icy margaritas and freshly squeezed orange juice. And oriental fragrances usually have more of a gentle vibe, think amber and vanilla as their main notes.

Once you’ve figured out which vibes you’re going for, your perfume choice becomes much easier. Ahead, we’ve rounded up our new fragrance picks for mum this mothers day. Happy Shopping!

Marc Jacobs Perfect EDP

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum 50ml, $150

The new Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum is a playful and unexpected fragrance. It’s an unconventional yet harmonious clash of fresh floral and calming smooth notes. The fragrance opens with juicy notes of rhubarb and bright daffodil before revealing a comforting heart of almond milk and finishing with a soft dry down of cedarwood and cashmeran. Perfect is nothing you would expect and everything it needs to be to create the idea fragrance.

Versace Dylan Turquoise Pour Femme EDT

Versace Dylan Turquoise Pour Femme Eau de Toilette 100ml, $165

Versace’s new Dylan Turquoise Pour Femme EDT sweeps you away to a sun-drenched coastline in the Mediterranean. It’s the perfect balance between the effervescent exuberance of mandarin and primofiore lemon and the aromas of wood and musk. Vibrant notes are accompanied by fruity accents of blackcurrant and guava and floral tones of jasmine and freesia.

Roberto Cavalli Paradise Found for Her EDP

Roberto Cavalli Paradise Found for Her Eau de Parfum 50ml, $110

Composed by master perfumer Emilie Coppermann of Symrise, the Roberto Cavalli Paradise Found for Her Eau de Parfum is a luxurious floriental scent opening with bright top notes of pink pepper, neroli, and an unexpected palm leaves accord. An enveloping floral heart of frangipani, orange, and jasmine flowers is enriched with a sensual base of precious sandalwood for a mesmerizing signature.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream EDT

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette 30 ml, $60

Light and airy, Daisy Dream EDT is captivating with its delectably fruity and floral personality. From the first hints of blackberry, fresh grapefruit and succulent pear, the scent draws you in with an irresistibly feminine mix of jasmine flower, lychee and blue wisteria. The fragrance lingers on the skin and dries down to a dreamy finish of white woods, musk, and an elusive hint of coconut water.

Missoni Missoni EDT

Missoni Missoni Eau de Toilette 50ml, $105

Missoni’s Missoni Eau de Toilette is a luxurious fragrance that opens with a blend of effervescent blood orange and rosehip with juicy notes of nashi pear and waterlily. These give way to a luminous, floral heart of freesia petals, peony, rosyfolia and rosewater essence. Heliotrope flowers and musk embrace the undertones of white cedarwood and georgywood in the base, rounding out the citrus notes with a floral woody signature scent.