6 Perfumes That’ll Win You the Favourite Child Title on Mother’s Day

If you’re looking for a surefire way to cement yourself as the favourite child this Mother’s Day, might we suggest spending your sweet pineapples on a fresh fragrance for mum?

Perfume can be a beautiful gift as it screams how well you know a person, it’s beautifully packaged and shows thought and effort. On the flip side, because they’re so personal, they’re also super tricky to nail. There are a few things to consider when gifting someone a fragrance; their personal style, the notes they usually wear — florals, wood, citrus or oriental — and your budget.

Florals are a super feminine scent that are usually made up of things like roses, lilies, and beautiful fresh-cut flowers. Woodsy scents are usually deeper and heavier than your usual fragrances, so much so that they’re almost masculine. Think cedar tables, leather couches, tobacco and wood fires. Citrus fragrances are clean, youthful and summery — think fresh, summer salads, icy margaritas and freshly squeezed orange juice. And oriental fragrances usually have more of a gentle vibe, think amber and vanilla, as their main notes.

Once you’ve figured out which vibes you’re going for, your perfume choice becomes much easier. Ahead, we’ve rounded up our new fragrance picks for mum this Mother’s Day. Happy Shopping!

Sì Passione Éclat Eau de Parfum

Sì Passione Éclat Eau de Parfum, $180 50ml

If you’re looking to gift mum an ultra-feminine fragrance that consisted of notes of white musk, vanilla, blackcurrant, bergamot, and two roses – centifolia and damascene.

YSL Libre EDP

YSL Libre EDP, $275 90ml

YSL’s Libre EDP is a fresh, floral fragrance that’s made up of notes of lavender, orange blossom, musk, vanilla, mandarin, jasmine, cederwood and more.

Le Labo Santal 33

Le Labo Santal 33, $497

Le Labo’s Santal might be one of the most intoxicating unisex fragrances of all time. It’s a combination of wood, spices and leather that gives off a warm musky scent. Definitely the pick of fragrances if mum isn’t much of a floral lover.

Goldfield & Banks Bohemian Lime Perfume Concentrate

Goldfield & Banks Bohemian Lime Perfume Concentrate, $235 100ml

Goldfield & Banks Bohemian Lime Perfume is a fruity mix of citrus and earth notes. It’s formulated with Australian finger lime and coriander, bohemian lime mellows, grounding notes of woody vetiver and sandalwood.

Kayali’s Vanilla | 28 Eau De Parfum

Kayali’s Vanilla | 28 Eau De Parfum, $185 100ml

Kayali’s Vanilla | 28 Eau De Parfum is a delicious blend of creamy jasmine, vanilla orchid, musk, amber, patchouli and brown sugar.

Byredo Gypsy Water EDP

Byredo Gypsy Water EDP, $338

Another cult-favourite worth considering? Byrdeo’s Gypsy Water. This fragrance blends the woody notes of sandalwood and amber with fresh lemon and juniper berry.

