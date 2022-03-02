Mother’s Day Gifts Your Mum Will Legitimately Enjoy

Mother’s Day is starting to creep up on us, which likely means you and your siblings are not far off entering the group chat in a panic over what to get your leading lady as a Mother’s Day gift. If that’s the case, don’t worry. We have pulled together a list of Mother’s Day gift ideas that will get you more than a polite grin on the big day.

After all, it is a day of celebrating the woman who raised you, adores you and has likely done just about everything for you. We can almost guarantee that these Mother’s Day gifts will have her bragging to her friends about how thoughtful you are.

When is Mother’s Day in Australia?

Traditionally, Mother’s Day falls on the second Sunday in May, so this year, it’ll land on Sunday, May 8. Plenty of time to find something nice for mum. So, let’s take a look, shall we?

Last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas

While we’re still a good three months out from Mother’s Day, we all know that some of us are absolutely going to leave Mother’s Day gift shopping until the last minute. We’re not all Virgos! And if you’re thinking to yourself, “that’s me”, we’re here to help. You can find a complete guide to all our best last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas right here. As a bonus, they’re all also come in at under $100 as well.

Sustainable Mother’s Day gifts

If mum fancies herself a bit of an environmentalist, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve curated a complete guide to the best sustainable Mother’s Day presents, from vegan chocolate to salvaged timber cheese boards. You can check it out over here.

Mother’s Day flowers

Ah, flowers — the ‘if all else fails’ (read: you forget and leave it until the last minute) Mother’s Day gift. If it’s your go-to, we’ve created a guide to some of the best flower delivery services in Australia, so you can pick mum a beautiful bunch.

Mother’s Day gift ideas

Luxury sleep attire

Bras N Things Liquid Satin Short Pj Set, $64.99

If your mum goes to bed every night wearing Snoopy pyjamas from 1993, level up her bedtime gear with one of these fancy pants options that we found on the Internet. And if mum’s already sorted for fresh Pjs, suss out her slipper situation because they’re always a good Mother’s Day gift too.

Our recommendations:

Give her an at-home massager for Mother’s Day

Renpho Massage Gun now $159.99

Mum works hard, and she deserves easy access to some self-care, okay? Help facilitate that with a handheld massage device. There is a range to choose from — this massage guns, neck and back massagers, leg massagers, foot massagers and more.

Our recommendations:

A peek at her family history

Curious cats will love the idea of learning about their heritage through an option like Ancestry DNA kit or Family History subscription. (If I were a mum, I’d want this.)

You can gift mum a DNA kit detailing her ethnic background and connecting her with long-lost relatives for $129

A Family History subscription will allow her to explore 100 billion historical records that date back hundreds of years. Prices for this one start at $139.99 for six months.

But keep an eye out because there are usually sales around Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Let mum experience more of Australia

Scenic Flight Over Sydney Harbour and Northern Beaches, $249 each or $498 for two

Redballoon is a classic choice for Mother’s Day gifts because who doesn’t love an experience? There is a ridiculously long list of experiences on the website that any mum would be thrilled to receive. And if she happens to need a buddy to go along with her, you can get a treat, too.

Our recommendations:

Something for the casa

Impress mum with a seriously cool addition to the house. We like this option because it caters to pretty much every budget. You could give mum something as simple as a candle or as extravagant as a coffee table for Mother’s Day. It’s totally up to you!

Our recommendations:

Fresh reading material

If mum is an avid reader or is a fan of an audiobook, give her some new material as a Mother’s Day gift.

Our recommendations:

A cheeky Mother’s Day tipple (or two)

Four Pillars has some really fun gin varieties around if mum enjoys a cocktail. Check out its Rare Dry Gin, Shiraz Gin, Spiced Negroni Gin and Olive Leaf Gin at Dan Murphys — prices start at $77.99 (online).

Alternatively, you could go for bubbles. We love the Santa Margherita Prosecco Di Valdobbiadene ($19.90). It’s a great drop for every occasion, from celebrating something special to curling up and watching a movie with.



Fancy beauty products

Rally the siblings (and even dad), and buy mum the high-end products she may not get for herself. In our opinion, it’s one of the more unique Mother’s Day gifts you can give, and she deserves it.

Our recommendations: