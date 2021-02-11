These Valentine’s Day-Inspired Cocktails Will Get You in the Mood

Okay, guys. Valentine’s Day is around the corner which means you may be wondering how you’re going to mark this event. Chances are you’re either looking to celebrate with a toast to love, or you’re rejecting the concept with an eye roll and a stiff drink.
Either way, I’m going to assume that a fair few of you are going to be in want of some special cocktail recipes for February 14. Whether you’re hoping to sip on a tipple with your special someone; say “cheers” to your best pals, or down something tasty while watching a slasher film, we’ve got a drink for you.
Here’s our list of Valentine’s Day inspired cocktail recipes:
The Rainforest Sour from Cape Byron Distillery
What you’ll need:
- 60ml Brookie’s Slow Gin (we know it’s called sloe gin – the company named the product Slow)
- 30ml Lemon Juice
- 1x Healthy Bar Spoon of Davidson’s Plum Jam (or a fruit jam equivalent)
- 10ml Aquafaba
Directions:
- Shake all ingredients with ice and double strain into a chilled glass.
- Garnish with an Aniseed Myrtle Leaf.
The ADCo. Shiraz Gin Sour
What you’ll need:
- 60ml Australian Distilling Co. Shiraz Gin
- 30ml lemon juice
- 30ml sugar syrup
- One egg white
Directions:
- Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into balloon glass over ice.
- Garnish with dehydrated orange
Gin Blossom Cocktail Recipe via Dan Murphy’s
What you’ll need:
- 30mL dry gin
- 30mL bianco vermouth
- 20mL peach schnapps
- Dash of orange bitters
- Ice
- Lemon peel and edible flowers to garnish
Directions:
- Stir all ingredients over ice (except for garnishes)
- Strain into a coupe glass
- Garnish with a lemon peel and edible flowers
Classic Whisky Sour via Whisky Loot
What you’ll need:
- 60ml Whisky
- 30ml Lemon juice (freshly squeezed)
- 15ml Sugar syrup (2 part sugar: 1 part water) (optional)
- 1 Egg white
- Lemon peel
- Ice Cubes
Directions:
- Add all your ingredients to the shaker.
- (If you added egg white) – seal shaker without ice and shake hard for
- 30 seconds to emulsify the egg white.
- Fill shaker to the brim with cubes of ice.
- Shake hard for 30 seconds.
- Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.
Alcohol free Alternative Italian Spritz (for those doing Feb Fast)
What you’ll need:
- 60mL Lyre’s Italian Orange
- 120mL Fever-Tree Premium Indian Tonic
Directions:
- Build over ice and stir
- Pour into highball glass and garnish with an orange slice
And if the above all seems too difficult you could always just order a pre-packed cocktail kit. Cocktail Porter has a sweet little Fairy Floss French Martini that combines pressed pineapple juice, Chambord, Ketel One Vodka poured over a fairy floss bomb. The kit will set you back $79.95 for the a mini kit which creates 6 drinks and $145 for the large kit designed to create 18 drinks. Full disclosure, this one may not arrive in time for Valentine’s Day, but it’s impressive whenever you decide to use it.
