The Easiest Way to Separate Your Egg Yolks From the Whites

TikTok just seems to be the gift that keeps on giving. This week, users have been sharing their favourite hacks that have become standard practice in everyday life. One particularly noteworthy example is a neat trick for separating your egg yolk from the whites.

There are plenty of occasions in cooking that require you to separate an egg yolk from the gooey whites. Perhaps you’re whipping up a meringue and need to rid yourself of those pesky yellow blobs. Or, maybe you only want the yolks and have no need for the white soup around it.

Carrying out the action of separation, however, is easier said than done. The egg-shell method is a common choice, but it’s not always effective. So, short of stabbing the yolk with a fork to remove it, what else can you do?

TikTok has come through with a video hack on how to perfectly separate your egg yolk from its pool of whites. And all you need is a clove of garlic.

Observe.

An easy way to separate your egg yolks and whites

As the user @golddiary shows us above, garlic and eggs do go together – quite beautifully, in fact.

Here’s what you need to do:

Crack your eggs into a bowl. Peel a clove of garlic and rub it between your fingertips. Carefully pluck the egg yolk from the whites and place it in a separate bowl. Success!

Garlic works in mysterious ways, and one of these is its ability to serve as a sticking device for egg yolk. As you can see in the video, no fork, ladle or spoon is required here. Gently pinching the egg in your fingers allows it to be removed cleanly from the whites.

This gives you a perfect yellow yolk or a yolk-free bowl of whites for all your cooking needs.

This isn’t the first TikTok egg hack that’s had us raving. For example, did you know you can peel hard-boiled eggs by blowing on them? You can read our write up to find out more!