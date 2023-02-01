This ‘Breakup Box’ Has Everything You Need to Farewell Your Filthy Ex This Valentine’s Day

We’re familiar with the age-old idea that gin makes for an emotional drunk. And while that may or may not be true, Never Never Distilling Co is leaning into the idea that gin is a friend to tender hearts by announcing its new Valentine’s Day inspired Breakup Box.

The kit comes complete with everything you might need to celebrate your breakup (or perhaps your general dislike of the dating game), booze, dramatic accessories and a playlist perfect for drinking along to. Here’s everything you need to know about Never Never Distilling Co’s stunning, and tasty, Breakup Box.

What’s in a Breakup Box?

Each Never Never Distilling Co Breakup Box comes equipped with:

1 x Ginache Gin, 500mL

1 x Fake – like your love – Black Rose

2 x Bespoke Break Up Cocktail Recipes

1 x Curated Spotify Playlist

Never Never Co-Founder and Brand Director, Sean Baxter shared that “Valentine’s Day is a conspiracy created by card manufacturers and florists to make money off people’s misguided interpretation of what romance is or needs to be.”

“So here at Never Never, we thought we may as well do the same when it comes to the way people decide to part ways. There’s nothing wrong with celebrating the moment in time you stop speaking to someone,” Baxter said, “and what’s more, there is nothing wrong in complementing that particular moment with a bottle of Australia’s best flavoured gin.”

The Ginache Gin (Grenache Gin) has been lovingly chosen as Never Never Distilling Co’s heartbreak spirit, boasting notes of berry flavours and a warm rosy hue. It takes McLaren Vale grenache grapes, which are then steeped in Triple Juniper Gin, to achieve the taste and colour.

In any case, if this sounds like the kind of way you’d like to spend your Valentine’s Day, the limited edition Breakup Box gin packs are available here for $75.00 and can be ordered as February 1, 2023.

If you’d like to shop the Ginache Gin alone, you can grab a bottle from booze stores around the country.