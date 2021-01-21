How To Make Nigella Lawson’s Bitter Orange Tart – Which May or May Not Be a Dig at a Certain Former President

I’m a little bit obsessed with Nigella Lawson. She’s a phenomenal cook, her recipes are fun to pull together, and she’s a master of the double entendre (even if she doesn’t mean to be).

The well-loved celebrity chef has just elevated herself to a new level, however. You see, Nigella Lawson has gone ahead and dropped what some might interpret as premium-level shade with her recipe of the week.

In the wee hours of January 21 (in Australia), as the Presidential inauguration was playing out in the United States, Lawson decided to share a recipe with her followers. That recipe was aptly named ‘Bitter Orange Tart’.

Ever the wordsmith, she wrote on Instagram:

“Well, yes, Bitter Orange Tart just happens to be #RecipeOfTheDay,” before innocently going on to explain just how versatile Seville oranges are. It is truly something to behold.

Now, while we can’t be sure the recipe was a dig at a certain former president who has a reputation for being referred to as orange (Donald Trump), the insinuation is quite strong. The mastery of this post is something that really must be applauded. And on top of that, the Bitter Orange Tart looks incredibly delicious, too.

Anyway, if you’d actually like to make this tasty little tart, we can help you out with that.

As is written on Nigella Lawson’s website, what you’ll need is: Gingernut biscuits or plain ginger biscuits/cookies, unsalted butter, eggs, a couple of egg yolks, caster sugar, 4 Seville oranges (though, in her Instagram post Lawson wrote that you can substitute for regular oranges and limes), and “good runny honey”.

The full recipe, which will get you 10-14 slices of yumminess is available for you here. Lawson’s Bitter Orange Tart recipe is also available in her cookbook Simply Nigella.

Let us know how it tastes, yeah?

If you’d like to keep going with delicious celebrity recipe guides, we also wrote up a piece on Jennifer Garner’s favourite recipe for biscones here.