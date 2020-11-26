Check Out These Black Friday Sales From Bing Lee

Stores like JB Hi-Fi, Kmart and Officeworks are running some of their best annual deals for Black Friday at the moment. Now joining the party is tech and gadget store Bing Lee.
Many Aussie retailers are putting their best foot forward in terms of great deals for the Black Friday weekend.
Bing Lee's sales include a great range of big-name products like Dyson, Samsung, LG and Razer. They have already begun in-store and online and will be running all week through to Monday, November 30.
They also offer price matching, express click and collect and next day delivery, to make all that Christmas shopping a breeze.
Here are some of the best bargains on offer:
Black Friday - Home Appliance and Whitegoods Deals
- Dyson V7 Motorhead - $399
- Sunbeam DuraCeramic Air Fryer - $99
- LG 427L Top Mount Fridge - $799
- Panasonic 23L Inverter Microwave - $199
- Sunbeam Mini Barista Espresso Machine - $229
- Dyson Pure Cool Tower Fan - $598
- 30% off selected Ring Security Products
- 20% off selected Fujitsu Air Conditioning Split Systems
Black Friday - Computer Deals
- ACER Swift 3 Notebook 512GB SSD - $1199
- HP Laptop 15-DA2018TU 256GB SSD - $799
- Samsung 1TB T5 Portable SSD - $169
- 20% off all laptops and desktops (excl. Apple)
- 30% off ASUS routers
Black Friday - Gaming Deals
- 30% off Razer Gaming Accessories
- 20% off Gaming Computers
Black Friday - Fitness Deals
- Fitbit Charge 4 - $149
- Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm) - $299
- Garmin VivoMove Watch - $249
- Theragun Mini - $299
Black Friday - TV Deals
- Samsung QLED Q80T 75" Smart TV - $2888
- Samsung QLED 75" Q60T Smart TV - $1888
- LG OLED CX 55" Smart TV - $2795
- 30% off TV Brackets and Accessories
Black Friday - Audio Deals
- JBL 5.1 Surround Soundbar with Multibeam Sound - $625
- Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar - $625
- Sony WH-1000 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - $389
- Up to 40% off on select Sony Audio products
You can check out the rest of Bing Lee's Black Friday sales on their website here. We also have a round-up of other great Black Friday deals here.
As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
