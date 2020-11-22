The Best Early Bird Black Friday Deals And Coupons

Welcome to Lifehacker Coupons – a Black Friday sales portal containing the very best online deals. While Black Friday doesn’t officially begin until November 27, that doesn’t mean there aren’t currently a heap of bargains to choose from.

Lifehacker Coupons is a daily deals page that gathers the very best online deals, tailored for the Lifehacker audience. (That’s you guys!)

The portal is currently packed with a fair few early bird Black Friday offers, ranging from cheap tech to big savings on sportswear. (For those scratching their heads, Black Friday is an annual sales event, originally from the US, which provides some of the best discounts of the year.)

So how does it work? Click through and you’ll be presented with a search bar where you can type in specific stores. Participating brands include eBay, Samsung, Dell, Woolworths, Nike and Dan Murphy’s – and that’s just a tiny fraction.

You can also shop by category or scroll down to see a selection of handpicked deals.

