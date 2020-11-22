The Best Early Bird Black Friday Deals And Coupons

Welcome to Lifehacker Coupons – a Black Friday sales portal containing the very best online deals. While Black Friday doesn’t officially begin until November 27, that doesn’t mean there aren’t currently a heap of bargains to choose from.
Lifehacker Coupons is a daily deals page that gathers the very best online deals, tailored for the Lifehacker audience. (That’s you guys!)
The portal is currently packed with a fair few early bird Black Friday offers, ranging from cheap tech to big savings on sportswear. (For those scratching their heads, Black Friday is an annual sales event, originally from the US, which provides some of the best discounts of the year.)
So how does it work? Click through and you’ll be presented with a search bar where you can type in specific stores. Participating brands include eBay, Samsung, Dell, Woolworths, Nike and Dan Murphy’s – and that’s just a tiny fraction.
You can also shop by category or scroll down to see a selection of handpicked deals.
Now for the boring disclosure bit: As with other deals posts, Lifehacker receives a small share of revenue from your purchases. This helps to keep us in business. The Lifehacker Coupons page is powered by Upfeat Media so we advise taking a look at their T&Cs.
Here are a few deals that are currently populating the front page:
- Nike: Further reductions of up to 50% off shoes and clothing.
- Platypus: 30-60% off top-brand sneakers.
- New Balance: 15% off your order.
- Wiggle: 30-50% off running clothing, shoes and accessories during Black Friday.
- Lenovo: Up to 30% off Lenovo PCs and accessories for a limited time.
- Dell: Up to 40% off storewide.
- The Good Guys: Up to $550 off select appliances and tech with Doorbuster Deals.
- eBay: 20% off with early access deals.
- Cotton On: 30% off everything for a limited time.
- City Beach: Up to 70% off sale clothing for men, women and kids.
- ASOS: Accessories for up to 50% off.
- Dangerfield: Up to 30% off select clothing and accessories with early Dangerfield Black Friday deals.
- Dan Murphy’s: 10-15% off vodka, gin, rum and more.
- Jimmy Brings: Up to 40% off drinks and cases.
- BWS: Over 10% off with exclusive member offers at BWS.
- Myer: 15-40% off appliances and homewares.
- Bing Lee: Appliances and home essentials for up to 30% off.
Not bad, eh?
You can check out the full range of Lifehacker Black Friday coupons here. You can also check out more Black Friday deals round-ups here. Happy shopping!
