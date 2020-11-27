All the Best Dyson Black Friday Deals in One Place

Black Friday is the gift that keeps on giving and it’s not holding back on Dyson products either. Here’s a wrap of all the major deals on all things Dyson including its coveted cordless vacuum.

As we all know, Dyson’s been lauded for its innovation and quality for as long as we can remember. That’s why Dyson products aren’t cheap but when they’re on sale, it’s time to take notice. Luckily for us, many of the major online retailers are selling the brand’s much-loved items at marked down prices.

If you’re keen to snag a brag-worthy discount on a Dyson product, take a look at all the places offering the best discounts right now.

Who’s offering the best price on cordless vacuum cleaners from Dyson?

A few retailers have slashed their prices on the same Dyson product but the cost difference for the buyer is enough to warrant a double-take.

For example, Catch has slashed $250 off the Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

However, Kogan’s offering the same V10 for $649. Its original RRP on the site is $899 so you might want to snatch it from here instead.

In case you’re after the Dyson V8, Catch has brought down its price from $899 to $649. Buy it here.

But if the prices above are too steep, head over to Myer and snag the V7 Motorhead Headstick Vacuum for a sweet $394. Its original price is $599. If you’re already checking out stuff at Bing Lee or The Good Guys, they are both selling the same model for $379. Get it here or here.

Black Friday deals on Dyson barrel vacuums

Myer is selling the Cinetic Big Ball Absolute Barrel Vacuum for $694. That’s down from $849. Snag it here. The Good Guys has the same model on sale for a similar price so you can always buy it from them instead.

But it’s not just about the vacuums

Myer has slashed $205 off the Pure Hot Link purifier from Dyson — get it here for $594 instead of $799. Bing Lee is offering the product up for a similar price. Get it from them instead.

Dyson’s Cool Tower Fan is also on sale. Buy it for $444 instead of $569. Otherwise, the Pure Cool Me personal purifying fan is a solid bet at $349, down from $499. Buy it here.

Last but not least, score yourself a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $466.65 instead of $549. It’s not huge savings but it’s something if you really want it. Buy it here if you want it in Fuschia, or here if you want it in black.

