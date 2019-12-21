The Best Deals From Bing Lee's Pre-Boxing Day Sale

Image: Bing Lee

Bing Lee has opened the doors on its Boxing Day clearance a full week ahead of schedule. There are some killer bargains in the mix, including up to $300 off Dyson vacuums, 30% off JBL Tune 500BT headphones, Smart TVs for under 200 bucks and stacks more. Here are some handpicked highlights!

It is becoming increasingly unnecessary to waste your Boxing Day hunting for discounted products. Instead, just grab one of the early bird bargain in advance and enjoy the long weekend with your family. The following Bing Lee deals are all available now so there's no need to wait. Happy shopping!

Up to $300 off Dyson vacuums: It's not unusual for Dyson vacuums to be $100 or even $200 off. But $300 is pretty rare. You can also score up to $100 off select Dyson cooling fans. Click here to see the available models.

$49 JBL 500BT wireless headphones: Bing Lee has knocked 30% off the JBL Tune 500BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones. They're now going for just $49. Click here!

$810 off Samsung's Series 7 RU7100 UHD TV: One of the Samsung's best mid-range TVs is now under $2000 - down from $2295 to just $1485. Click here!

$130 off Samsung SSDs: Samsung's 2TB T5 Portable SSD is currently $398, down from an RRP of $529! Click here.

$149 Fitbit Inspire HR fitness trackers: Down from an RRP of $179. Click here!

Cheap Smart TVs: Need a secondary smart TV for the kids or your bedroom? Bing Lee has dropped the price on a wide range of budget models. Prices start at under $200! Click here.

That's just a taste of the deals on offer. Other available categories include coffee machines, dishwashers, ovens, fridges and tech accessories. The sale is available online (via Bing Lee's website or eBay portal) and in store, with next day delivery available on most items. Click here to see more deals!

