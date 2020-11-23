The Best of JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday Sales

Black Friday has once again arrived and JB Hi-Fi is getting ahead of the action with a week of sales, starting on Wednesday. The retailer is slashing prices on a number of great household items including vacuum cleaners, TVs, smart-watches and kitchen appliances.

JB Hi-Fi’s Mega Price Blitz is kicking off from Tuesday, November 24 at 7pm online. The deals will begin in-store from Wednesday, November 25 and will run both physically and online through until Tuesday, December 1. Many stores are also running extended trading hours and you can order online from JB for both delivery and click and collect options.

It’s likely JB may sneak in some extra sales as Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around. But until then, a leaked catalogue has given us a good idea at the deals in the coming week. Check out some of the best bargains below:

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Kitchen Appliance Deals

Breville Barista Express Coffee Machine – $599

DeLonghi Magnifica Fully Auto Coffee Machine – $599

Breville Breakfast Essentials Pack (Kettle + Toaster) – $99

Kenwood Blend X-Fresh Blender – $59

Nutribullet Blender Combo – $169

Sunbeam Air-Fryer – $99

Philips Xl Essential Air Fryer – $369

Sunbeam Tasty One Planetary Mixmaster – $149

Crock Pot Express Multi Cooker – $99

Breville Kitchen Wizz Pro Food Processor – $399

15% off LG 42L Microwaves

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Home Appliance Deals

Ecovacs Deebot OZMO Floor Cleaning Robot Vacuum – $799

Eufy L70 Hybrid RoboVac – $899

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Barrel Vacuum – $699

Dyson V7 Motorhead Stick Vacuum – $399

Dyson V10 Animal Plus Handstick Vacuum – $799

Samsung Jet Light VS70 Stick Vac – $549

Samsung VS90 Stick Vac – $999

Dyson Air Multiplier Tower Fan – $448

Dyson Pure Cool Tower Fan – $599

20% off Samsung and TruSens Air Purifiers

JB Hi-FI Black Friday: Whitegoods Deals

LG 7.5kg Top Load Washing Machine – $647

LG 10kg Front Load Washer Dryer Combo – $1277

Hisense 7.5kg Front Load Washing Machine – $399

Samsung 9.5kg Front Load Washing Machine – $749

LG 15 Place Quadwash Dishwasher – $897

LG 9kg Heat Pump Dryer – $1696

Haier 4kg Clothes Dryer – $346

Samsung 400L 2 Door Fridge – $747

LG 516 2 Door Fridge – $992

Chiq 602L Side by Side Fridge – $983

LG 594L Compact French Door Fridge – $1899 ($200 cashback offer)

Samsung 533L French Door Fridge – $1296 ($500 off)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: TV Deals

Samsung 85″ 4K QLED HDR Smart TV – $4488 ($2000 off)

Samsung 75″ QLED HDR LCD Smart TV – $2888 ($1600 off)

Samsung 65″ 8K QLED HDR Smart TV- $3295 ($1500 off)

Hisense 75″ 4K Quantum Dot HDR Smart TV – $2495 ($1000 off)

Hisense 70″ 4K HDR Smart LED TV – $1195 ($500 off)

Sony 55″ Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV – $1045 ($150 off)

15% off LG OLED TVs

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Fitness Deals

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Sports Watch – $289 (half price)

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch – $249

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm – $399 LTE, $299 Bluetooth

Fitbit Charge 4 GPS – $168

Fitbit Versa 3 – $324

Fitbit Versa 2 – $198

Garmin Vivofit Junior Activity Tracker – $69

Spacetalk 3G Smartwatch (cellular and GPS) – $229

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Headphone and Audio Deals

BOSE SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones – $196 ($100 off)

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones – $149 ($150 off)

Sony True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $249

Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $199

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ – $229

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – $349

Beats Powerbeats Pro – $309

Sonos One Voice Controlled Smart Speaker (2nd Gen) – $229

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker – $99

UE Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker – $169

Sonos Move Portable Smart Speaker – $499

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Home Gadget Deals

BENQ 4K Home Entertainment Projector – $2995

Sony 4K UHD Blu-Ray Player – $258

Sony Blu-Ray Player – $98

Google Nest Audio – $149 (or 2 for $268)

Google Nest Hub – $79

Google Nest Mini – $39 (half price)

Amazon Echo Dot – $34

Chromecast with Google TV – $99

Amazon Fire TV Stick – $49

20% off Philips hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf, Sengled and Smart Lighting

20% off Arlo, Swann, eufy, TP-link, D-Link, Uniden, Yale and Samsung Home Security

JB Hi-Fi also has some great tech and gaming deals which are worth checking out this week. We’ll keep this updated as more deals show up but keep an eye on JB’s website and make sure to get your order in early before stock runs out.