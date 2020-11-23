The Best of JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday Sales

Black Friday has once again arrived and JB Hi-Fi is getting ahead of the action with a week of sales, starting on Wednesday. The retailer is slashing prices on a number of great household items including vacuum cleaners, TVs, smart-watches and kitchen appliances.
JB Hi-Fi’s Mega Price Blitz is kicking off from Tuesday, November 24 at 7pm online. The deals will begin in-store from Wednesday, November 25 and will run both physically and online through until Tuesday, December 1. Many stores are also running extended trading hours and you can order online from JB for both delivery and click and collect options.
It’s likely JB may sneak in some extra sales as Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around. But until then, a leaked catalogue has given us a good idea at the deals in the coming week. Check out some of the best bargains below:
JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Breville Barista Express Coffee Machine – $599
- DeLonghi Magnifica Fully Auto Coffee Machine – $599
- Breville Breakfast Essentials Pack (Kettle + Toaster) – $99
- Kenwood Blend X-Fresh Blender – $59
- Nutribullet Blender Combo – $169
- Sunbeam Air-Fryer – $99
- Philips Xl Essential Air Fryer – $369
- Sunbeam Tasty One Planetary Mixmaster – $149
- Crock Pot Express Multi Cooker – $99
- Breville Kitchen Wizz Pro Food Processor – $399
- 15% off LG 42L Microwaves
JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Home Appliance Deals
- Ecovacs Deebot OZMO Floor Cleaning Robot Vacuum – $799
- Eufy L70 Hybrid RoboVac – $899
- Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Barrel Vacuum – $699
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Stick Vacuum – $399
- Dyson V10 Animal Plus Handstick Vacuum – $799
- Samsung Jet Light VS70 Stick Vac – $549
- Samsung VS90 Stick Vac – $999
- Dyson Air Multiplier Tower Fan – $448
- Dyson Pure Cool Tower Fan – $599
- 20% off Samsung and TruSens Air Purifiers
JB Hi-FI Black Friday: Whitegoods Deals
- LG 7.5kg Top Load Washing Machine – $647
- LG 10kg Front Load Washer Dryer Combo – $1277
- Hisense 7.5kg Front Load Washing Machine – $399
- Samsung 9.5kg Front Load Washing Machine – $749
- LG 15 Place Quadwash Dishwasher – $897
- LG 9kg Heat Pump Dryer – $1696
- Haier 4kg Clothes Dryer – $346
- Samsung 400L 2 Door Fridge – $747
- LG 516 2 Door Fridge – $992
- Chiq 602L Side by Side Fridge – $983
- LG 594L Compact French Door Fridge – $1899 ($200 cashback offer)
- Samsung 533L French Door Fridge – $1296 ($500 off)
JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: TV Deals
- Samsung 85″ 4K QLED HDR Smart TV – $4488 ($2000 off)
- Samsung 75″ QLED HDR LCD Smart TV – $2888 ($1600 off)
- Samsung 65″ 8K QLED HDR Smart TV- $3295 ($1500 off)
- Hisense 75″ 4K Quantum Dot HDR Smart TV – $2495 ($1000 off)
- Hisense 70″ 4K HDR Smart LED TV – $1195 ($500 off)
- Sony 55″ Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV – $1045 ($150 off)
- 15% off LG OLED TVs
JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Fitness Deals
- Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Sports Watch – $289 (half price)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch – $249
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm – $399 LTE, $299 Bluetooth
- Fitbit Charge 4 GPS – $168
- Fitbit Versa 3 – $324
- Fitbit Versa 2 – $198
- Garmin Vivofit Junior Activity Tracker – $69
- Spacetalk 3G Smartwatch (cellular and GPS) – $229
JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Headphone and Audio Deals
- BOSE SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones – $196 ($100 off)
- Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones – $149 ($150 off)
- Sony True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $249
- Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $199
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ – $229
- Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – $349
- Beats Powerbeats Pro – $309
- Sonos One Voice Controlled Smart Speaker (2nd Gen) – $229
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker – $99
- UE Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker – $169
- Sonos Move Portable Smart Speaker – $499
JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Home Gadget Deals
- BENQ 4K Home Entertainment Projector – $2995
- Sony 4K UHD Blu-Ray Player – $258
- Sony Blu-Ray Player – $98
- Google Nest Audio – $149 (or 2 for $268)
- Google Nest Hub – $79
- Google Nest Mini – $39 (half price)
- Amazon Echo Dot – $34
- Chromecast with Google TV – $99
- Amazon Fire TV Stick – $49
- 20% off Philips hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf, Sengled and Smart Lighting
- 20% off Arlo, Swann, eufy, TP-link, D-Link, Uniden, Yale and Samsung Home Security
JB Hi-Fi also has some great tech and gaming deals which are worth checking out this week. We’ll keep this updated as more deals show up but keep an eye on JB’s website and make sure to get your order in early before stock runs out.
