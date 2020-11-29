Here Are Six of the Best Deals Available for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2020 has officially started this morning and the deals are still going strong from Black Friday. Several retailers have continued their sales, with some offering further discounts as part of the extended Cyber Weekend festivities.

Whether you’re looking to splurge on a new TV or finally decided it’s time for an upgrade on your old mattress – there’s all kinds of sales available to satisfy your every need.

You could easily spend hours trawling for the best deals online, but we’ve saved you the bother by rounding up the best offers from homewares to tech and everything in-between. Here are six of the top deals available for Cyber Monday 2020.

1. Up to 60% off Amazon Home Devices: Fancy turning your house into a smart home? Save 62% on the Echo Home 5 and 42% on the Echo Dot 3rd Gen. Check it out here!

2. Save $180 on Tefal cookware at Catch: Grab this 5-Piece Hard Anodised Non-Stick Cookware Set for $109 (originally $289.99). You’ll have to get in quickly though. Click here to buy.

3. Up to 20% off at Koala: Enjoy savings across the entire bedroom and living room ranges (including their cult mattress). Click here!

4. Enjoy huge savings on big name brands at Bing Lee: Save $200 on the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum and 50% off the Samsung QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV. Click here!

5. Up to 40% off selected styles at New Balance: Shop a huge range of mens and women’s activewear (including their famous performance shoes) at a discounted price. Click here!

6. Ebay 20% off continues: Get 20% off millions of items with the code PRESS20 in Ebay’s continuing Black Friday sale. Participating brands include Samsung, Sony and Apple. Click here!

