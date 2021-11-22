Take a Sneak Peak at Kmart’s Black Friday Sale

Level Up Your Life

Attention all shoppers, the announcement of the online sales season is here. Among a sea of virtual deals, we know what folks are most excited to hear about – and that’s the Kmart Black Friday deals.

Anyone who’s eager to get their hands on some home decor, appliances, or even some entertainment tech, the selection of deals this year is pretty impressive – enough that almost any shopper is likely to walk away with a solid win.

Some of the more exciting Kmart Black Friday deals we’ve spotted for 2021 include an Amazon Kindle for $89.00 (RRP $139), a $49.00 cosmetics fridge and a Hydro-Force Lite-Rapid X2 Kayak for $89.00.

If you’re keen to take a look at the deals, here’s a wrap up of some of the best bargains coming in Kmart’s Black Friday sales for 2021.

Kmart’s Black Friday sales

Kmart home and living sales:

  • Cosmetics Cooler$49.00
  • Russell Hobbs Powercrush Blender $39.00 (down from $99.95)
  • Vogue: The Shoe by Harriet Quick – $49.00
  • Large Hollywood Mirror with USB – $129.00
  • Sleeptech Memory Foam Pillow – $25.00
  • 1000 Thread Count Cotton Rich Sheet Set – King Bed, White – $35.00

Kmart tech sales:

  • Portable Pop-Up Projector Screen – $69.00
  • 2-in-1 Wi-Fi Projector with DVD Player – $99
  • Amazon Kindle – $89.00 (down from $139)
  • Telstra Nokia C30 Smartphone – $89.00 (down from $149)
  • Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation – $19.00 (down from $59)
  • Amazon Fire Stick 4K – $59.00 (down from $99)

Kmart sport and miscellaneous sales:

  • 2.14m Wood Look Surfboard – $99.00
  • 18kg Adjustable Kettlebell – $89.00
  • Hydro-Force Lite-Rapid 2 Person Kayak – $89.00 (down from $199)
  • LEGO Classic Bricks and Lights – $19.00 (down from $39)

Kmart’s full range of Black Friday deals are now available to peruse online, but you won’t be able to purchase the discounted items until 8:00 am AEDT on Thursday, November 25. That’s the date the full selection of deals will hit stores and you’ll be able to snap up some savings.

If you’d like to check out some more killer Black Friday deals, check out the sales available now over at Amazon and JB Hi-Fi.

