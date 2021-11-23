Bing Lee’s Black Friday Sale Includes Must-Watch Deals on Samsung, Hisense and Sony TVs

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Stores like JB Hi-Fi, Kmart and Amazon are running some of their best annual deals for Black Friday at the moment. Now joining the Black Friday sales party is tech and gadget store, Bing Lee.

Bing Lee’s sales last year included a great range of big-name products like Dyson, Samsung, LG and Razer. While the full Black Friday sale collection has not been announced for 2021 just yet, what has been dropped is Bing Lee’s deals on TVs.

These discounts have already begun in-store and online and will be running all week through to Monday, November 29.

Here are some of the best Black Friday bargains on offer at Bing Lee so far:

Bing Lee Black Friday TV sales

All Black Friday sales product descriptions are via Bing Lee.

SAMSUNG 75” NEO QLED 4K Smart TV – $3,385 (save $1,110) Quantum HDR 24X is designed to bring to life what you might have missed in particularly dark or light scenes, and makes them pop in vivid, breath-taking colour.

– $3,385 (save $1,110) SONY 77” XR OLED 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV – $5,995 (save $1,000) Whatever the content or source, you’ll enjoy entertainment close to 4K7resolution with XR 4K Upscaling. Our Cognitive Processor XR accesses a vast amount of data, intelligently recreating lost textures and detail for real-world pictures.

– $5,995 (save $1,000) HISENSE 147cm 4KUHD SMART TV – $695 (save $200) Packed full of satisfying features, the Hisense UHD 4K Series A6G TV is the complete package for those looking for a great TV at a reasonable price point. Featuring Natural Colour Enhancer technology, it makes images appear more vivid by optimising colour reproduction and distinguishing between minute differences in tone.

– $695 (save $200) JBL 5.1 Channel Surround Soundbar with Multibeam Sound 550W – $595 (save $200)The impressive JBL Bar 5.1 Surround delivers the ultimate home cinematic experience. Bring everything you watch to life with 550 Watts of power and a 10’’ subwoofer: the driving bass of an action movie, the tension of a thriller or the beauty of a nature documentary.

LG 770W 7.1.4CH with Meridian & Dolby Atmos Soundbar – $995 (save $700) Get rich, immersive sound with an LG soundbar. Whether you want better sound than your normal TV audio output, or bass so powerful it puts you right into the heart of the action, there's a Soundbar for you.

You can check out the rest of the Bing Lee Black Friday sales on its website here. We also have a round-up of other great Black Friday deals here.