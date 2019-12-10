Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Netflix Has Bugger All Content This Week

Image: Supplied

This week's Netflix highlights include Zack Snyder's Sucker Punch, a Christmas comedy special from Jack Whitehall and the family film A Family Reunion Christmas. And, er, that's about it.

Everything New To Netflix Australia In December

December is a great time to wind down, put your feet up, make yourself a cup of tea and sink 72 straight hours into a single series. To help you with this brave task, here's an overview of every damn thing coming to Netflix in December 2019 and let us tel you, it's a bewdy.

Read more

Netflix seems unusually chill about the emergence of Disney+ in Australia. How else do you explain its almost non-existent lineup this week? Over the next seven days, a grand total of six titles are coming to the service. There are no Netflix Original movies or TV shows either. Literally none.

It's not unusual for Netflix to have one or two quieter weeks during the month but we don't recall ever seeing a lineup this paltry or anaemic before. On the plus side, this means you have a chance to catch up on all the content you haven't got around to watching yet.

Here are the official synopses and trailers for each film and TV show. (You could probably get through these in an afternoon.)

New Netflix TV Shows

N/A

New Netflix Movies

Netflix Originals

N/A

Licensed

Sucker Punch (15 December)

A young girl is institutionalized by her abusive stepfather, retreating to an alternative reality as a coping strategy, envisioning a plan to help her escape.

Rabbit (15 December)

After a vivid dream, Maude Ashton returns to Adelaide, certain she now knows the whereabouts of her missing twin sister.

Netflix Documentary & Comedy

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies (9 December)

From the death of romance in marriage to the injustices of modern-day parenting, Amit Tandon shares wisdom and wisecracks as a battle-scarred family guy.

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (10 December)

Michelle Wolf performs a new stand-up comedy special for 2019 shot in New York City.

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father (12 December)

Jack Whitehall attempts to get his notoriously stodgy father into the holiday spirit in this comedy-variety Christmas extravaganza.

Kids & Anime

A Family Reunion Christmas (9 December)

M'Dear and her sisters struggle to keep their singing act together before a church Christmas pageant while Grandpa teaches the kids a valuable lesson.

Find Out If A Movie Is On Netflix, Foxtel Or Stan With This App

With an ever-increasing number of streaming services available in Australia, it's becoming harder (at least, more time-consuming) to figure out where a movie or television series is streaming from. Add to that, content is a revolving door with licences expiring and new ones beginning. Luckily for us, there's a site that tells you where to find your favourite new-release movie or show.

Read more

Comments

  • darren @darren

    Sucker Punch was stupid. The trailers did not really represent the film at all.

    Bugger all content this week - great, my year long 'to watch' list can get some breathing room.

    0
    • Chris Jager @chrisjager
      AUTHOR

      Agreed. It wasn't a movie, more a series of music videos. (The Tomorrow Never Knows sequence was pretty great though.)

      0
  • ronson @ronson

    Stan (unless you're a teenage girl) and Prime (unless you're into C grade movies from last century) aren't much better. I think this was always going to happen with the introduction of the new and coming streaming services such as Disney and Apple+.

    So much hype for various Netflix shows which are too often a letdown as was The Irishman which was long and boring and weird with CGI de Niro for many of us. The amount of foreign shows now turning up on Netflix is astonishing. Why does Netflix have the background trailer in English when the actual language is foreign? And can't it warn us on the info page?

    Stan seems to want to corner the teenage market with the occasional adult show such as The Godfather of Harlem.

    I'm not that hard to please but am finding I can spend 2 hours stopping and starting shows and finishing none of them.

    If it wasn't for my family I would seriously consider cancelling paid streaming services and stick with SBS On Demand.

    Last edited 09/12/19 3:55 pm
    0
  • markavian @markavian

    I'm not sure what is going on with these online services. Netflix I've had since they started in Australia, and they were good at the time, with good sshows and movies and have pretty much gone to badly translated/unwatchable shows. Stan I've had since it was launched as well and at one point I cancelled due to the total lack of any updates, but have recently added shows and movies I've always enjoyed watching when they were on TV (no adds online of course). Disney, well thier new shows and old cartoons I remember seeing on TV 20+ years ago, so worth checking out for now(Also cheaper then anything else I've come across). Sub based services are better in general then TV though, which is basically full of retirement /insurance adds.

    0
  • astrogirl @astrogirl

    Rabbit is already up. I watched that the other day. It was... weird.

    1
  • dig dug Guest

    Sucker punch is easily the most disappointing film I have ever seen, and that's saying something because I did watch 2101 on amazon prime.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles