Best Boxing Day Deals: The Good Guys, Microsoft And Kogan

Great gadgets often carry a hefty price tag to them. Fortunately, if you are patient and know what you’re looking for and when to search for them, you can make colossal savings. By happy chance, we’ve been doing this for some time and have become familiar with scavenging for the best offers.

See the full list of Boxing Day Mega Deals here!

Below, we’ve gathered all the greatest offers on all the latest gadgets and electronics this Boxing Day.

The Good Guys best tech deals this Christmas

Save an absolute fortune on The Good Guys latest technology and gadget deals listed in their gift guide section linked above.

Televisions

Kogan 50" Smart HDR 4K LED TV (Series 8 RU8010) - was $429.99 NOW $299

Save 30% plus FREE SHIPPING on the Kogan 50” Smart 4K LED TV

Kogan 40" Smart LED TV (Series 7 AF7500) - was $429.99 NOW $299

Save 30% on the Kogan 40” Smart LED TV

Kogan 32" Smart LED TV (Series 7 AH7500) - was $399.99 NOW $199

Save $200 on the Kogan 32” Smart LED TV

Consoles

Now $289. Free Select Games With Select Xbox One S Console Bundles

From Christmas eve until the new year, you can pick up the xbox for a discounted rate and get select games included.

Free game with Xbox All Digital Bundle. Only $239

Microsoft are offering a free game when you purchase the Xbox all digital bundle.

Tablets/Computers

Save up to 15% off Surface (including the Surface Pro X)+ Free Sleeve

When you purchase the Surface Pro X, Save 15% Plus get a FREE Sleeve valued at $89.95

Hot Prices on Select PC’s

Dell XPS, Razer Blade, ASUS Vivobook, Acer Swift; find what computer suits you.

Audio

Kogan 2.1CH 100W Detachable Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Save 20% on the Kogan 2.1 CH Soundbar

Save Up To 33% on Selected Bose Products

Microsoft is offering up to 33% on Bose speakers and headphones, plus many more.

Other

Kogan Electric Food Dehydrator - 55% OFF

Down from $109, you can get this dehydrator for $49.

Foldable NightHawk Drone with FPV Wi-Fi Camera - Loewst Price Ever!

Save 56% when you purchase the Nighthawk drone.

Fortis 520mm Belt Auto Incline Luxury Treadmill - Save $199

Put on your running shoes and get fit with the Fortis luxury treadmill machine.

Boxing Day 2019: The Complete List Of Mega Deals

So here we are on another Boxing Day. You may only just be waking up from your food coma, but you can never be too full to feast your eyes on the following Boxing Day sales. Whether you're into gaming, food, technology or ambitiously athletic rumpy, you'll find a bargain to sate your appetite here.

It’s worth noting that a lot of these sales won't be ending on Boxing Day. You'll still be able to get many of these bargains throughout the week so if you're reading this post December 26 you should definitely still take a punt. Happy shopping!

Read more

  • Luke @luke

    Awesome, picked up a Samsung 75" tv for $1463 from JB.

    I remember i was amazed that the first non crt tv we got was a 42" plasma and a 60" was still about $10k.

    0

