The Best Boxing Day Sales From Big Name Tech Brands

Have you been longing for a new TV or hoping to clear those noise-cancelling headphones off your wish list? You’re in luck because the Boxing Day sales are the perfect time to stock up on all the tech equipment you’ve been eyeing off this year. Courtesy of big name tech brands like The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, Amazon, eBay and more — there’s no shortage of deals to be had during the festive season.
All the deals listed in this article are available now, and we’ll continue to add more sales as they roll in so keep checking back!
Amazon
- Save $160 on Sennheiser 508386 HD 450BT Active Noise Cancellation Over Ear Headphones — now $139
- Save $310 on the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 robotic vacuum — now $479
- Save $20 on the new Echo Dot (4th Gen) — now $59
- Save $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) — now $239
- Save $47.95 on the Nintendo Switch Console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle — now $422
eBay
- Save $187.75 on the Dell 27 4K UHD USB-C Monitor — now 461.25
- Save $475 on the NEW DeLonghi Dinamica Plus Coffee Machine — now $1,424
- Save $437.05 on the 14L Kitchen Couture Air Fryer — now $159.95
- Save $19.80 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro – Black — now $279.20
- Save $120 on the Fitbit Versa 2 Black Smart Watch — now $179.95
Catch
- Save $80 on the Apple AirPods Pro – now $319
- Save $50 on the Fujifilm Instax SQ1 Instant Camera Gift Set – now $169
- Save $120 on the Nintendo Switch Lite Console in Coral – now $309
- Save $295.40 on the SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro CompactFlash Memory Card – now $126.60
Kogan
- Save $132 on the 2-in-1 Cordless 25V Stick Vacuum Cleaner — now $97.99
- Save $60 on the 4.2L Digital Low Fat 1400W Air Fryer — now $69.99
- Save $50 on the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB, Starlight) — now $1,299
- Save $200 on the Dyson AM06 Desk Fan 300mm White/Silver — now $249
It’s also worth noting that a lot of these sales won’t be ending on Boxing Day. You’ll still be able to get many of these bargains throughout the week so if you’re reading this post-December 26 you should definitely still take a punt. Happy shopping!
For our top tips on making the most of this years’ Boxing Day deals, see here.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.