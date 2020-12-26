These Are the Deals Worth Shopping During Amazon’s Boxing Day Sales

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.
The annual Amazon Boxing Day sale has kicked off and it’s not one to miss. The online retail giant has slashed their prices across every category you can think of. From homewares and tech to fashion and books – now is the perfect time to stock up on those items you’ve been longing for.
Be warned, stock is limited and most deals are already proving to be very popular so you’re advised to move quickly.
Amazon Boxing Day Tech deals
- $151 off the Sennheiser 508386 HD 450BT Active Noise Cancellation Over Ear Headphones – now $148.
- $70.9 off the Nintendo Switch Console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle – now $399.
- $310 off the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 robotic vacuum – now $589.
- $20 off the new Echo Dot (4th Gen) – now $59.
- $30 off the Kindle Paperwhite – now $169.
- 50% off Ghost of Tsushima PlayStation 4 – now $49.97.
- $10 off Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Control – now $49.
- $50 off Nanoleaf Light Triangle Starter Kit – now $149.99.
Amazon Boxing Day Home Deals
- 49% off Philips Premium Collection All In One Multi Cooker (Prime members only) – now $160.80
- $49.21 off BEKO PractiCleanPower Stick Cordless 2 in 1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum Cleaner – now $229.99.
- $79.80 off Zinus Cloud Queen Mattress Memory Foam – now $319.20.
- $199.96 off Breville The 3X Bluicer Juicer/Blender – now $299.99.
- $35.80 off Twenty39 Qarbo Sparkling Water Maker and Fruit Infuser – now $143.20.
- $65.50 off Breville The Bambino Coffee Maker – now $379.99.
Amazon Fashion & Beauty Deals
- $84 off FOREO Luna Mini 2 – now $115.
- $139 off FOREO Luna 2 – now $140.
- $10.25 off Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Mattifying Liquid Foundation – now $10.70.
- $5.99 off La Roche Posay 50+ Sunscreen – now $23.96.
- $10.21 off Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water – now $9.74.
- $23.03 off L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler 1.5% HA Serum – now $21.92.
- $11.76 off Maybelline Lash Sensational Full Fan Effect Mascara – now $11.19.
- $355.96 off Michael Kors Women’s Two Tone Watch – now $143.04.
- Up to half-price off select men’s Superdry apparel.
- Save on select SKINS activewear items.
Miscellaneous Deals:
- Save up to 50% on select best-selling books.
- $83 off Winix HEPA Air Purifier – now $466.
- $19.96 off Beurer Aroma Diffuser – now $49.99.
- $43.20 off Mutt Hutt Dog House Medium – $75.60.
