Netflix Has a Frightening Line-Up of Halloween Movies and Shows for Australia

Halloween in Australia is a kind of odd holiday. Some love it (me!), and others don’t understand the point.

Whatever your stance on Halloween, however, it’s clear that loads of people in Australia do love a good scare. And the spooky season is fast approaching whether you like it or not. So, for that reason, Netflix Australia has announced its Netflix and Chills schedule to help get you in the mood for a Halloween fright night.

From chilling films to haunting shows that’ll leave you glued to the couch, Netflix has pulled together quite the scare session for its Aussie audiences.

Here’s the complete Netflix Australia schedule for Halloween

Netflix has posted its list of scary titles launching in time for the spooky season. Starting in September and running all the way through to Halloween, here’s what you can check out.

We’ve rounded up some of the highlights from Netflix’s Halloween slate for you below.

Synopses are provided by Netflix.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Another story by our horror overlord Stephen King is making its way to the screen with Mr Harrigan’s Phone.

When Craig, a young boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell), befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading. But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through his iPhone. This supernatural coming-of-age story shows that certain connections are never lost. Based on the short story by Stephen King.

Release date: October 5

The Midnight Club

The latest series from Netflix horror aficionado Mike Flanagan, The Midnight Club, delves into YA territory and we are very much here for it.

At a hospice with a mysterious history, the eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories — and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. Based on the creative work of bestselling author Christopher Pike, this new horror series comes from Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) and Leah Fong.

Release date: October 7

The School For Good and Evil

This A-list adaptation of the popular book series stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh, just to name a few, making it one of the most anticipated films coming our way on Netflix.

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between Good and Evil. Based on the epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani.

Release date: October 19

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

If there’s one man who knows horror, it’s GDT. The acclaimed director has curated this series of anthology stories specifically for Netflix that is sure to scratch the itch of all kinds of horror fans.

In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award–winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.

Release date: October 25

The Good Nurse

While not a strict horror perse, The Good Nurse, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, does look like a gripping ride.

Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.

Release date: October 26

Wednesday

Netflix is yet to announce the release date for its The Addams’ Family spin-off Wednesday, but we can presume it will drop in time to capitalise on the Halloween season.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Release date: October TBC

What else can you watch on Netflix for Halloween?

In addition to these new titles, Netflix is already home to some classic and original horrors that are sure to suit any sort of Halloween movie night.

And there you have it, folks. A pretty solid scare session if you ask us.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.