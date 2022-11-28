5 Other Twisted TV Shows to Binge After Wednesday

A twisted new take on The Addams Family has hit screens and it seems like Wednesday is all anyone can talk about right now. The Netflix series perfectly pairs Tim Burton’s dark creativity with iconic casting choices like Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones, as members of the Addams Family. If you’ve already steamed through every episode the series has to offer and are on the lookout for other similar shows to fill the Wednesday void, we’ve got some suggestions that may help.

TV shows you should watch if you liked Netflix’s Wednesday

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Wednesday isn’t the first time Netflix has taken a dark new approach on a classic TV character. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina took Sabrina the teenage witch and transplanted her into a world of monsters, magic and Satanism.

The story explores Sabrina’s conflict over her human attachments at her mortal high school and her emerging supernatural powers as a witch, which beckons her to give everything up in order to attend the Academy of Unseen Arts.

Watch it on Netflix.

Vampire Academy

If you were fascinated by the Nevermore Academy in Wednesday, another such academy you might find interesting is one filled with vampires.

Vampire Academy takes place at St. Vladimir’s Academy which houses a collection of Moroi, mortal vampires from royal bloodlines, and Dhampir, the vampire-human hybrids who are sworn to protect them. The story follows Rose, a Dhampir in training, and Lissa, her best friend who is also a royal Moroi princess.

Watch it on Stan.

Riverdale

Riverdale brings the classic characters from Archie comics to life in a modern teen drama that is filled with high school angst, musical outbreaks and even some magic and monsters in later seasons (yes, really).

The gothic vibes paired with the amateur teen detectives in Riverdale make it another solid TV show to fill the Wednesday void.

Watch it on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is possibly one of the strangest shows on television, making it a perfect binge for the Wednesday crowd.

The series, based on the graphic novel, stars an ensemble of siblings with strange and unusual powers who are adopted by an eccentric billionaire in order to form the superhero team, the Umbrella Academy. Things only get weirder from there as the group uncover dark secrets and embarks on time-travelling adventures to save the world.

Watch it on Netflix.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

If you like the off-kilter and strange tone that Wednesday brings to the screen, Netflix’s TV adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events is another must-watch.

The series, based on Lemony Snicket’s books, follows three orphans who pass hands through a number of odd guardians after their parents die in a mysterious fire. One of their guardians, Count Olaf, is determined to get a hand on their parent’s vast fortune, and the orphans must outsmart him and his variety of disguises.

Watch it on Netflix.

If you’re yet to watch Wednesday, you can find it streaming now on Netflix. Once you’re done there, check out some of the other top TV shows that are releasing before the end of 2022.