Kmart’s Clearance Sale Has A Bunch of Homewares For Under $100

Things are always pretty affordable at Kmart, so think about how good it is when they have a sale? That’s what’s happening right now with Kmart Australia’s Clearance Sale which covers everything from clothing to furniture. We’re partial to Kmart’s homewares here at Lifehacker so are going to focus on that category here, but you can peruse the full lineup of sale items here.
Top picks from Kmart’s home clearance sale
Kmart’s Clearance section has items at wild sale prices, with many slashing over 50 per cent off the original sale price. To save you from scrolling endlessly through Kmart’s website, we’ve selected a few of our favourite deals in the sale for you below.
Home furniture in Kmart’s clearance sale:
- Bella Side Table – $25 (was $39)
- Hallway Mirror with Shelf and Hooks – $5 (was $15)
- Standing Mirror with Storage (White) – $35 (was $69)
- 4 Tier Bamboo Desk Organiser – $10 (was $15)
- Large Skye Ottoman – $25 (was $149)
- Inlay Arch Shelf – $10 (was $15)
- Hamptons Wall Cabinet and Hooks – $18 (was $35)
- Marble Top Bedside Table – $29 (was $49)
- Tiered Unit 6 Tubs White – $79 (was $129)
- Oak Look Bookshelf – $29 (was $49)
- Hamptons Wardrobe 2 Door Hanging Rail with Storage Shelf – $139 (was $269)
- Haven Coffee Table – $49 (was $119)
- Ariana Lounge Chair – $69 (was $129)
- Charlie Day Bed – $229 (was $329)
Homewares and accessories in Kmart’s clearance sale:
- Dimpled dinner and side plates – $2 each (was $3.50)
- Cassia Cotton Quilt Cover Set – Queen Bed Beige – $35 (was $45)
- 3 Pack Mini Mason Jars – $2 (was $3.50)
- Chrome Foldable Dish Rack – $6 (was $10)
- Marble Salt and Pepper Shaker Set – $9 (was $14)
- 4 Two Tone Blue and Green Coupe Glasses – $4 (was $14)
- 6 Piece Bamboo Drawer Organiser Set – $15 (was $25)
- 4 Bubble Highball Glasses – $8 (was $14)
- 6L Brushed Stainless Steel Rectangle Pedal Bin – $9 (was $15)
- 4 Pack Glass Spice Jar – $2.50 (was $4)
- Set of 4 Felt Drawer Organisers (grey) – $4 (was $8)
- Food Container with Bamboo Lid – $3 (was $5)
- Medium Dehumidifier – $59 (was $99)
Many of these items are already selling out on Kmart’s website, so be sure to get in quick to nab your favourites, or to check whether any of your local stores have any stock.
For more Kmart recommendations, check out our kitchen, bedroom and pet product lists next.
