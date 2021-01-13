Your Favourite Kmart Homewares Are Now Available to Shop on Catch, Here’s What to Grab

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve ever experienced the disappointment of visiting your local Kmart only to find the homewares shelves completely ransacked – we have good news for you. As of today, online retail giant Catch are official stockists of Anko (Kmart’s homewares brand). Yes, you read that correctly. It’s now possible to shop thousands of products from the iconic Kmart range from the comfort of your couch (read: no waiting in checkout queues).

From rattan side tables to air fryers, the site has everything you need to transform your kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living room. Now’s the time to finally grab all those items you’ve been lusting after (while you still can). To sweeten the deal even further, Catch are offering their members free delivery on the Anko range with no minimum spend. A Club Catch membership will cost you $69, or $6.50 per month for their annual offering. You can check out all the membership details here.

We know sifting through thousands of products is a waste of precious time you don’t have. That’s why we’ve rounded up our top picks across each category of the Kmart homewares collection. Heads up – you’d be wise to add to cart pretty quickly given how fast they typically sell out. Happy shopping!

Kitchen

Bedroom

Living Room