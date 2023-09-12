7 Kmart Products That Are to Di(n)e For

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to decking out your home with new furniture, Kmart might not be the first place you think of. But the budget department store has expanded its range of homewares in recent years and that has included quite a luxurious and affordable range of furniture items. If you’re wondering what you should put in your dining room from Kmart, here are some of our top picks.

Top Kmart dining items

Image: Kmart Australia

Thorne Dining Table

The centrepiece of any dining room is, of course, the table. Kmart has a number of cheap dining tables on offer online, but the Thorne Dining Table is a particularly stylish choice with an elegant wood design.

It’s compact enough to suit smaller dining spaces but offers enough space to seat at least four people. That and it only costs $199.

Check it out here.

Luxe Dining Chairs

A companion to any good dining table is naturally the chairs. Kmart’s range of Luxe dining chairs comes with comfortable seat padding, while the design of the chair appears modern and suitable for a range of dining aesthetics.

A set of two luxe chairs will cost you $149.

Hiball Glasses

Image: Kmart Australia

Kmart’s latest range of dining homewares is heavily inspired by the designer brand Maison Balcaz, which pairs bright colours with glass designs. This has resulted in a range of pastel dining ware that is elegant and affordable. This pack of Hiball glasses is just one example of the range, and a pack of 6 will set you back only $14.

Check it out here.

Tapas 12 Piece Dinner Set

Image: Kmart Australia

Another essential to any home is a dining set. Luckily, Kmart has these in plentiful supply with many designs on offer. The Tapas 12 Piece Dinner Set is a particularly nice one, using a classy blue colour across its set of dinner plates, side plates and bowls. The dining set gets you four place settings for just $29.

Buy it here.

Coupe Glasses

Kmart dining Image: Kmart Australia

No dinner party is complete without a good cocktail, and Kmart is aiming to be the life of the party with these two-tone coupe glasses. Adding to its range of designer dupes, the two-tone pink and yellow coupe glasses give you four fancy cocktail glasses for just $16.

Buy it here.

Melamine 5 Section Serving Platter

Dining range Image: Kmart Australia

When it comes to entertaining a group, a platter is always a good call. The problem is it’s so easy to quickly run out of serving bowls and plates. Kmart’s 5-Section Serving Platter is multifunctional, giving you 5 separate compartments for your snacks that can be held together by a single plate or broken up and passed around.

Check it out here for $10.

Mini Boards with Glass Holder

Dining range image: Kmart Australia

If you enjoy more of a cheese board aesthetic, Kmart has an answer for that too. Even more so if you enjoy wine and cheese.

These mini cheese boards come with their own wine glass holder, which is perfect for any events where people will be standing around or if you’re sitting on the couch. That and it’s only $8 for two.

Buy it here.

