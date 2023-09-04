6 Kmart Products That Will Refresh Your Home Office

If we know one thing about Kmart, it’s that the retailer seems to have an answer or everything. Whether that be cheap kitchen appliances or fancy homeware dupes, Kmart’s living range has pretty much anything you could want in your home. But what about office life? If you’re ready to give your home office an upgrade, here are some of the best Kmart products that will help you do that.

The Best Kmart office products

Bamboo Monitor Stand

Image: Kmart

When it comes to a healthy desk set up it’s important to keep your monitor at eye line so you’re not constantly craning your neck. A monitor stand is the easiest solution to that and this Bamboo one from Kmart just happens to also look nice and come with a couple of drawers that you can store things in.

Check it out here for $29.

Boucle Office Chair

Image: Kmart

Kmart’s latest homeware range includes office furniture, and this Boucle Office Chair is perfect for those trying to create a more luxurious work space. The design is minimalist, the cushioning comfortable, and the chair has easy roll and swivel mechanics to move around your space. Plus, it won’t cost a million bucks like most office chairs; instead, Kmart is selling it online for $129.

Gaming Headset Stand

Image: Kmart

For any gamers out there, Kmart also has a gaming range. But even if you’re not a gamer, if you use over-ear headphones at all, having a headset stand is incredibly useful.

This one looks simple, keeps your desk neat and free of clutter and has USB ports that you can use to charge your headphones when they’re not in use.

Pick it up at Kmart for $29.

3 Outlet Power Cube Board

Image: Kmart

As soon as you start outfitting your home office it becomes clear pretty quickly there are never enough power outlets for everything. A power board is an easy answer to this, or you can go a step further and get a power cube board. It allows you to plug in your devices on different sides of the cube, which is a lot easier for cable management in a small space, and it helps if you have some odd-shaped power plugs that don’t fit side-by-side on a power strip.

This one from Kmart is just $20 and also features 3x USB inputs.

5 Tray Organiser

Image: Kmart

As much as we try to be a paperless society these days, that just isn’t always the case. If you often find yourself with bits of paper or important documents and nowhere to store them, this 5-tray desk organiser is literally a lifesaver. You can also use it to store your stationary or other little work bits and bobs, keeping your desk clear of clutter. I actually own one of these myself, and it doubles as a shelf for my desk lamp, which is particularly useful.

Get it from Kmart for $20.

Sit and Stand Desk

Image: Kmart

Sit and Stand desks are all the rage for office workers these days as we all try and find the most comfortable way to get our work done. If you’d like the option of being able to sit and stand in your home office, this one is designed to sit on top of your existing desk and allows you to easily transition heights, with a sturdy frame that keeps everything stable while you’re working. At $99, it’s cheaper than buying a sit/stand desk outright.

Check it out here.

