Kmart’s Game-Changing $12 Lighting Solution Is TikTok’s Latest Obsession

We’re obsessed with Kmart at this point. Everything from their cheap homeware dupes to their little dumpling presses has the internet frothing, but this latest find on TikTok really paused my scrolling. Kmart Australia’s motion-sensor lights are affordable and fancy, and you could say they’ve really been lighting up the internet. (I’m sorry).

The product in question is Kmart’s LED Light with Sensor. It’s a small light strip about 30cm long that uses 3 x 1.5V AAA batteries (which are not included, PSA). Each strip has four little LED lights, which is enough to brighten up a small space, or you can chain them together to fill up a room.

Now the best part is, of course, the motion-sensing technology. Each light has a sensitivity range of three meters allowing you to simply walk into the proximity and your light will turn on. According to customer reviews, the lights remain on for about 30 seconds.

The light strips have peel-and-stick pads on the back, allowing you to easily stick and remove them from surfaces. They’re also small and subtle enough that you can keep them out of sight underneath a cabinet or an awning.

As this TikTok video from @ashdurand1 pointed out, this product is a game changer for areas like your bathroom, giving it that “luxe feel” on a budget.

The lights also make for a great addition to any hallways or stairwells, removing the need to turn on the light each time.

If you’re like me, who has four different light switches on each panel and can never pick the right one the first time, this will save you both time and sanity.

I know what you’re thinking. Surely something this useful has a massive price tag attached. Not at Kmart! The Kmart LED light with senstrip will cost you only $12 a piece, meaning you could easily deck out a whole room for under $50. Check it out for yourself.