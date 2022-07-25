5 Weighted Blankets to Help Ease Your Anxiety and Send You off to Sleep

If you’re someone who is willing to do just about anything for a good night’s sleep (read: us), weighted blankets should definitely be on your radar, especially now that it’s getting colder and wetter as this gruellingly chilly winter goes on.

While experts are still debating over the overall effectiveness of these blankets when it comes to sleep and anxiety, there are plenty of people’s personal experiences that speak to how much of a game-changer they can be for anxious or restless sleepers. They also have the added bonus of being easy to wash and warm as hell, which we’d be silly to pass up in the current climate.

So, what’s the actual science behind how these blankets work? Well, experts call it “pressure therapy” — each blanket is designed to deliver a calm-inducing amount of pressure on your entire body, similar to the feeling of being hugged, swaddled, stroked, or held. Doesn’t that sound nice?

The pressure helps to put your autonomic nervous system into “rest” mode, which can subsequently reduce some symptoms of anxiety — like a quickened heart rate or breathing — giving you an overall sense of calm. As a general rule, your blanket should weigh 10 to 14% of your body weight, but this can be altered based on personal preference.

In the interest of safety, though, it is important to note that Red Nose advises that parents should not use weighted blankets on babies and toddlers for sleeping as it can cause overheating. So, keep these for adults and older children only, folks!

Ahead, we unpack some of the best weighted blankets on offer in Australia. Oh, and you’re in luck because a few of these godsends are also on sale today.

The best weight blankets in Australia

Crafted with certified cotton and odourless, environmentally friendly, toxin-free glass beads, this 6.8kg heavy weighted blanket will make you feel like you’ve just been enveloped in a thick, warm cocoon. And let’s be real, isn’t that the ideal combo when it comes to alleviating restless nights and staying frost-free this winter?

Depending on the size of your bed and your room’s aesthetic, you can also nab this baby in a variety of sizes and colours (although please note prices may vary for each customisation).

Shop the RelaxBlanket Weighted Blanket here.

If you’re a sucker for textures and need something soft and fluffy against the skin for optimal relaxation while you sleep, this magical Anjee blanket offers two reversible sides — one made from heavenly smooth fleece, and the other made from equally as heavenly plush sherpa to satisfy your needs. As you can imagine, this means it’s also a dream when it comes to keeping you warm of a night. You can choose from a grey, navy blue, or pink colourway.

Shop the Anjee Fleece Weighted Blanket here.

If you’re looking for an weighted blanket option in Australia that’ll allow you to test the weighted blanket waters without forking out hundreds on a bougie one (on the off chance you don’t like it), this Luxor blanket that’s going for a neat $40 is a great place to start. Made with 1,000GSM soft, microfibre fabric and offering a bunch of different weight options ranging from 2.2kgs to 11.5 kgs, there is room to customise this baby to your personal preferences. It’s also machine washable, which makes eating soup and crisps in bed so much less risky.

Shop the Luxor Microfibre Weighted Blanket here.

If the only barrier to buying one of those blankets is that you’re scared you’ll feel claustrophobic under the weight, we had to throw this one in there for you.

Boasting lightweight, thinner layers of soft microfibre, this blanket is a less intense version of that ‘constant hug’ feeling, but will still provide similar benefits to a regular weighted blanket. Its thinner build also means it’s easy to transport and carry around different rooms of the house for couch time. Come summer, this is the best weighted blanket in Australia as it’s also fit for warmer temperatures given it’s not too thick.

Shop the BlinBlin Cooling Weighted Blanket here.

On the other hand, if you want something real nice and bulky, a knitted 6.5 kg weighted blanket goes a long way. Not only does it look extremely chic in any room with its chunky, hand-stitched appearance, but this baby is so soft and plush, it’ll relax you right down from the very moment you envelope yourself in it.

Described as “solace for your body”, you don’t want to pass up the opportunity to nab it on sale today. And if you’re struggling to justify it, just think about all the electricity costs you’ll save from turning the heater off.

Shop the Dreamz Knitted Weighted Blanket here and snag a discount with code ‘PLJL15’.

This article has been updated since publication.