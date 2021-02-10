Prepare To Redecorate Your Entire Home With Kmart’s New Homewares Range

Kmart, the budget answer to all of life’s necessities, has unveiled a new lineup of homeware solutions.

There are 128 new products on offer ranging from exercise equipment to rugs, firmly pushing Kmart into the home furniture space.

It’s only February, right? So you can still makeover your entire home and call it a ‘New Year, New Me’ thing. Let’s find out why you should just give Kmart all your money.

What’s new at Kmart?

Kmart is aiming for this new living collection to bring great designs at affordable prices. The product categories on offer include: furniture, bedding, rugs, nursery products, fitness equipment and outdoor play.

Before you get too excited, you can only view and purchase these products online and then have them shipped to your home. Which is probably a good thing. Kmart stores are already hectic enough without bringing furniture into the mix.

These new products are now available in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia with Tasmania and South Australia ranges launching on February 16th.

You can skim the entire new range from Kmart here, but we’ll point out some of the highlights below for your viewing pleasure.

Living Room Furniture

Home Office Furniture

Bedroom Furniture

Outdoor Furniture

Gym Equipment

Please excuse me while I redesign my living room and set up a home gym because some of the prices here are insane.

A word of warning is that you’ll need to assemble many of these items yourself. Only time will tell if the instructions are easier to follow than IKEA’s standards.

If you’re looking for other great Kmart homewares and accessories online, check out our write up here.