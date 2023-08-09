Dyson’s Air Purifying Headphones Are Finally Available in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The last new months have been busy for the brains at Dyson. In the last three months, the appliance manufacturer has announced not only its first robot vacuum but its first wet-and-dry vacuum as well, and now Dyson has dropped its new noise-cancelling headphones in Australia, too.

The move into headphones is a big one for Dyson, which has only really dabbled in home appliances up until this point, so if you’re keen to understand what this new piece of tech looks like, keep reading.

Dyson brings its noise-cancelling headphones to Australia

You may recall that Dyson announced its entrance into the world of audio last March, but the headphones have arrived in Australia as of August 9, 2023.

So, Australia, meet the Dyson Zone headphones.

According to Dyson, these babies “offer up to 50 hours of listening, with ultra-low distortion, advanced active noise cancellation and faithful audio reproduction across the entire sound spectrum”.

“In total, the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones are equipped with 11 microphones, 8 of which are used to reduce noise pollution by up to 38dB and monitor surrounding sounds 384,000 times per second,” a statement on the announcement continued.

The key notes to be aware of are:

3 hours to charge up to 100 per cent

Designed for comfort with weight distributed evenly across both sides of the head

Comfort pads that adapt to the shape of the ear

Automatically reproduce frequencies ranging from 6Hz to 21kHz

Transparent mode pairs noise cancellation with an ability to still monitor surrounding noise

MyDyson App can control the Dyson Zone headphones and adjust airflow

The most notable feature, however, is that these headphones are fitted with a removable visor that can project purified air while you’re travelling in polluted areas or on public transport. As our writer Lauren put it, sounds kind of dystopian, no? But hey, if air pollution is bad enough, you might find it hugely useful.

Dyson describes it this way:

“The compressors located in each earcup draw air through the double-layer filters and project two streams of purified air to the user’s nose and mouth, channeled through the non-contact visor. Electrostatic filters remove particles as small as 0.1 microns, while activated carbon filters absorb gases such as nitrogen dioxide from urban pollution.”

Here’s a peek at how it looks.

Dyson

Interesting.

You’re free to nab yourself a set of Dyson’s headphones from $999 as of August 9.