Dyson’s Wet and Dry Hair Straightener Has Arrived in Australia

Dyson fans who have been enviously watching folks overseas get their hands on the much-loved Airstrait have something to celebrate today (June 25), as the tech company has announced the hair straightener is coming to Australia.

While Dyson’s Corrale has been available to Aussies for some time, the Airstrait is the company’s new and premium product, winning the TIME Best Invention Award in 2023. Let’s see what all the fuss is about.

What is the Dyson Airstrait?

Dyson has long been known as the company that has experimented with the flow of air—whether in vacuums, fans, hair dryers, or hair straighteners.

The Dyson Airstrait ditches the typical heated ceramic plates of a hair straightener and swaps them for hot air. The straightener uses high-pressure airflow that is heated and projected evenly at a 45-degree angle to straighten hair. Traditionally, you’d have to wait for your hair to dry before straightening it, but with the Airstrait, you no longer have to.

In fact, Dyson has found there may even be benefits to straightening your hair from wet with their technology. Apparently, when your hair is wet, its hydrogen bonds are more pliable, and a combination of moisture and airflow can allow it to be styled more effectively – without the use of extreme heat that may damage it. The use of lower temperatures can help your hair maintain its healthy shine and won’t leave it feeling dry, according to the company.

Thanks to the Airstrait’s intelligent heat control, which uses glass bead thermistors to measure the temperature of the airflow up to 16 times per second, your hair is protected from heat damage and better maintains its natural glossiness.

This combination of drying and straightening simultaneously will no doubt cut down on preparation time in the bathroom for many.

Image: Dyson

So, with such a different structure, does the Dyson Airstrait look different to other hair straighteners?

Not really. The design features a small LCD screen with five options:

On/Off

Temperature Control (five settings)

Airflow Control (Low and High)

Cool Mode for setting the style

Mode Select (Wet or Dry)

The Airstrait is certainly a chunky unit but maintains the same typical shape of a hair straightener and is offered in two vibrant colour palettes – Prussian Blue and Rich Copper or Nickel and Copper.

How much does the Dyson Airstrait cost in Australia?

If you’re in need of a new hair straigthener and are sold on Dyson’s latest offering, it will set you back a sizeable $749 in Australia. The Airstrait is available for purchase and order as of today, June 25.

Lead Image Credit: Dyson