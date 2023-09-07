Dyson Has Expanded Its Range of Air Purifiers in Australia

We all know that when it comes to anything to do with airflow, Dyson is the one to turn to. The company has branched out from its range of super handy vacuum cleaners in recent years, bringing us air purifiers, hair care products and even headphones. The latest product announcement from the folks at Dyson is that it is expanding its air purifier range in Australia with four new models.

Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde

Image: Dyson

The flagship announcement in Dyson’s new range is the arrival of the Big+Quiet Formaldehyde purifier in Australia.

Dyson claims this is its most powerful purifier yet, and, having seen it in person, I can confirm it is quite a beast.

Some of the core features of the new air purifier are:

Airflow system delivers double the airflow of previous models – 87 litres of airflow per second over 10 meters.

CO 2 sensor that indicates when to ventilate.

sensor that indicates when to ventilate. A re-engineered motor bucket that ensures quiet operation thanks to a Helmholtz silencer and labyrinth seal. No louder than 55.6 decibels.

Improved filtration system captures up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles, removing over 430,000m 2 of activated carbon and destroying formaldehyde.

of activated carbon and destroying formaldehyde. Up to 5 years of HEPA H13 filter life

Swivel angles of 0°, 25° or 55°

Breeze mode that emulates a natural breeze within the home.

Integrated sensors that monitor particle, gas and formaldehyde levels allow users to track air quality on an LCD screen.

Compatibility with the MyDyson app that acts as a remote control and allows users to track air quality.

Like Dyson’s other top-of-the-range purifiers, the Big+Quiet has a focus on destroying formaldehyde, which is a colourless, odourless and potentially quite dangerous chemical that is contained in many household products.

Some things to note are the size and, of course, the price. In terms of size, Dyson’s Big+Quiet Air purifier is a fairly chunky unit, coming in at 83cm high and 41.5cm in width. It is, however, on rollers, so you can move it around your space easily.

It will be available for purchase in Australia in two colour options – Bright Nickel/Satin Dark Blue or Dyson’s exclusive Satin Dark Blue/Gold combo. Pricing begins at $1,499, while the exclusive colour option is $1,599.

The Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde will be available for purchase from September 7.

2023 Dyson Air Purifier Range

Image: Dyson

Dyson has also introduced a new range of air purifiers which it’s dubbed the ‘Gen 1’ range. This is essentially a group that is designed to be more affordable, and, therefore, more accessible.

This includes the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1, Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 and the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde.

Features across the Gen 1 range include:

Automatically detects particle pollution, reporting levels in real-time on the LCD screen.

Night Mode that allows the purifier to run on quieter settings. Can also be automated to turn off at pre-set intervals.

Equipped with Dyson core filtration technology, HEPA H13 standard, that removes 99.995% of particles as small as 0.1 microns.

290 litres per second of air flow. Purifier Cool Formaldehyde delivers at 390 litres per second.

Hot+Cool Gen 1 offers both refreshing cooling and heating settings.

The Purifier Cool Formaldehyde has a catalytic lifetime filter that continuously destroys formaldehyde and doesn’t need replacing.

The main thing that sets this generation of air purifiers apart is the price. Here are the RRP for each of the new Dyson products in Australia:

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 (TP10) – $799

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 (HP10) – $899

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09) – $1,099

The new purifier range will be available as of September 7.

As far as we can tell, the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde appears to be very similar to the previous iteration, but we’ve reached out to Dyson for clarification on any differences.

If you’re wondering whether a Dyson air purifier is worth it for you, here’s what we thought about it in our review.

