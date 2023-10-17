When and Where You Can Watch the Women’s Champions League in Australia

The Women’s World Cup sent Australia into football fever a couple of months ago, and if you’ve been suffering withdrawals since then, you’ll no doubt want to tune in to the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

In case you didn’t know, the Women’s Champions League, similar to the Men’s League, is run by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and features the top football clubs in Europe, competing against each other for the main title.

Quite a few of the Matildas members play for European clubs in the Women’s Champions League, so that’s where you’ll catch them when they’re not playing for our national team.

When does the 2023/24 Women’s Champions League season start?

Things are starting a little later in the 2023/24 Women’s Champions League season due to the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The group stage draw will occur on October 20, which will seed the 16 clubs that were involved in the group stage into four draw pots of four teams each.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout phase, which leads to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and then grand final.

Match dates will then proceed as follows:

Group stage for the Women’s Champions League

Matchday 1: 14/15 November

Matchday 2: 22/23 November

Matchday 3: 13/14 December

Matchday 4: 20/21 December

Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Quarter finals for the Women’s Champions League

First Leg – 19/20 March

Second leg – 27/28 March

Semi Finals

First leg – 20/21 April

Second leg – 27/28 April

Final

25 May

Which teams will compete?

The teams confirmed to be advancing to the group stage so far are Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern München and Chelsea. The remaining teams are still to be determined and will be confirmed in the group draw on October 20.

Notable Matildas players competing in those teams include Sam Kerr for Chelsea and Ellie Carpenter for Lyon.

How to watch the Women’s Champions Leauge in Australia

While local streamers have the rights to other football championships, including the Men’s Champions League and the Women’s A-League, the UWCL is a bit different.

All games have a home on the sports streaming service, DAZN, which offers plans starting at $7.99 a month.

While you’re waiting for new games, you can also cheer on the Matildas in their upcoming Olympic Qualifying matches.

Lead Image Credit: UEFA/Getty Images