When and Where Aussies Can Watch the 2022 Europa League Final

With all the excitement surrounding football events like the Champions League final and the upcoming appearance of FC Barca in Sydney, the arrival of the 2022 Europa League final has somewhat crept up on us. But here it is, and the game is well worth your attention, so here’s a quick guide on everything you need to know.

From which teams are playing to how to watch from Australia, here’s a rundown on the 2022 Europa League final.

What is the UEFA Europa League?

The UEFA Europa League, formerly known as the UEFA Cup, is an annual second-tier football competition run by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). It sees eligible European football clubs compete for the title of champions each year.

Similar to the Champions League, 32 teams qualify for the knockout stages which are played over two legs, excluding the final.

Who is playing in the final this year?

Competing for the title in the 2021–22 UEFA Europa League comp, we’ll see teams Eintracht Frankfurt and the Rangers go head-to-head in the final at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Spain.

If you haven’t been following along too closely, UEFA has a breakdown of why each team could potentially come out on top and what to expect from the game here.

When and where can I watch the UEFA Europa League final in Australia?

The UEFA Europa League final for 2022 is set for May 18, 2022. In Australian time, that translates to the wee hours of May 19.

Stan Sport will be airing the final game, with coverage starting from 4:30 am and kick-off set for 5:00 am on May 19. You can also catch a whole heap of replays and extras here if you’re after additional content in the lead up to the game.

For those new to Stan Sport, the service offers a 7-day free trial and after that, it’s an additional $10 on top of your regular monthly fee.