You Beauty: 21 Australian & New Zealand Beauty Brands Worth Shopping

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As an ex-Beauty Editor, I’ve slathered, buffed, polished and sprayed my fair share of beauty products over the years. So you can trust me when I tell you that when it comes to makeup, skincare, haircare and everything in between, Australian beauty brands are up there with the best of them.

Over the years, I’ve compiled a thorough mental inventory of the most-loved Australian beauty brands that I’ve found in my travels. Plus, a few cheeky picks from our mates across the ditch in New Zealand because, just between us, they formulate some pretty amazing skincare and beauty products too.

You’ve got cheeky Aussie brands like Go-To, tbh Skincare and Frank Body, as well as instant cult classics like Ultra Violette, Emma Lewisham and Bread Beauty Supply.

Ahead is a guide to the Australian and New Zealand beauty brands that are worth giving a shot when your go-to’s are just about empty.

The Best Australian Beauty Brands

Aussie brand Vida Glow offers a range of collagen products that’ll allow you to start your beauty routine from the inside out. Now, all you have to do is choose between their major best-sellers — natural marine collagen blueberry sachets, the radiance and hairology capsules, and their age-defiance range.

You can shop Vida Glow here.

If you ascribe to TikTok’s clean girl aesthetic, Salt by Hendrix should definitely be on your radar. Using sustainable and ethically sourced certified organic ingredients, every product from Salt’s Mermaid Oil through to the body scrub is good for your skin and a better choice for the environment.

You can shop Salt By Hendrix here.

At this point, Zoë Foster Blake’s beauty brand Go-To Skincare needs no introduction. The Australian skincare brand focuses on creating simple and effective formulas that really work.

You can shop Go To Skincare here.

Luxury skincare brand Emma Lewisham has really taken skincare shelves by storm. The brand from across the ditch (NZ) focuses on creating skincare that is scientifically proven and 100% natural.

Shop Emma Lewisham here.

Born out of the need for better sunscreen formulas, Ultra Violette instantly became a staple in makeup bags across the country. Every formula protects you from UV rays, plays well under makeup and rids you of any excuse not to be wearing sunscreen.

Shop Ultra Violette here.

Bread Beauty Supply is all about giving you the essentials for a good hair day every day, especially if you have curly, coily hair. If you’re not familiar with the brand, Kit 1 is the starting point. Described as the full bread basket, it’s loaded with everything you need for a routine clean. As someone with curly hair, I can also vouch for how divine Bread’s products are, I’m obsessed with the Elastic Bounce Leave-In Curl Styling Cream.

Shop bread here.

One of Australia’s biggest beauty retailers has gone ahead and launched its own skincare line this week, kicking things off with some hybrid SPF/skincare formulas both of which retail for around $40.

Shop AB Lab here.

Creating products that are not only good for you but for the planet, too, Ere Perez is an Australian beauty brand that formulates skincare using science-backed ingredients, plant-based botanicals and superfoods.

You can shop Ere Perez here.

If you’re looking to stock up on serums, Aussie-born serum brand Boost Lab is one of our fave local skincare brands. Each serum is dermatologically-tested and designed to counter a range of skin concerns.

They also offer a super affordable and accessible price point, starting at $29.95 for a single and $49.95 for a double-pack, You can even nab a cheeky 20% off with the code ‘SPRING20’ on any single serum purchase.

You can shop Boost Lab here.

We reckon it’s safe to say that you’d probably find one of Lanolips cult-lip balms in the handbags, bathrooms and makeup bags in almost every Aussie household. Lanolips uses lanolin as its hero ingredient in all of its formulas.

You can shop Lanolips here.

Alpha-H is known for its cult-favourite formulas that harness the combined benefits of clinically-proven actives and antioxidant-rich botanicals to target every skin concern.

You can shop Alpha H here.

Known for its cult-famous lightweight oil, Aussie brand The Jojoba Company simplifies skincare. Unique to Australia, The Jojoba Company uses Wadi-Wadi Jojoba in each of its products as it’s known for its superior healing properties.

Shop the Jojoba Company here.

You’re probably already familiar with JSHeath’s range of vitamins and supplements. The popular Aussie brand also recently launched skincare and haircare ranges that are infused with its cult-famous high-quality vitamins and botanical actives, too.

Shop JSHealth here.

Frank Body burst onto the beauty scene when it took over showers everywhere and made them dirtier than ever! Born in a coffee shop out of Melbourne, Frank’s best-selling product is an all-natural coffee scrub that removes dry, dead skin cells while helping to reduce the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite. It’s also good for minimising breakouts, too.

Shop Frank Body here.

Famous for its skin-loving powders and elixirs, The Beauty Chef is taking over Australian fridges everywhere. Each formula works to help tackle a range of skin concerns like eczema, allergies and rosacea from the inside out.

Shop The Beauty Chef here.

Biologi is a Byron-based beauty brand that offers a range of supercharged serums that are made from 100% active plant phytonutrients and contain ingredients like blood red finger lime, davidson plum, kakadu plum, mountain pepper berry, soapberry, finger lime, and more.

Shop Biologi here.

You’ve probably already seen Australian skincare brands Bangn’ Body all over social media. The pineapple-smelling firming lotion basically broke the internet when it launched. Since then, Bangn’ Body has expanded its range to include a bunch of equally sweet-smelling skincare.

Shop Bangn’ Body here.

Byron-based brand Eye of Horus is a luxury, cruelty-free makeup brand that offers high-quality makeup that’s better for both you and the environment.

Shop Eye of Horus here.

If you’re someone who battles acne, tbh Skincare should be on your radar. The young Australian start-up only started lining shelves a few years ago, but it’s fast become one of the most effective and affordable ways to treat acne. Also, how cute are the bottles?!

Shop tbh Skincare here.

It’s rumoured that Australian hemp brand Hey Bud Skincare has had waitlists in the thousands for some of its best-selling products, including hemp-powered face masks, oils, eye creams and serums.

Shop Hey Bud Skincare here.

Tribe Skincare was made for anyone with sensitive skin. The entire range is super gentle and packed with natural anti-inflammatories, so it won’t cause any irritations or flare-ups.

Shop Tribe Skincare here.