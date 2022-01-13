These Mini Skincare Fridges Will Save Your Fave Products from the Summer Heat

If the last two years have turned you into a skincare devotee, then you’ll no doubt already have a skincare fridge sitting in your Amazon cart or saved in your Instagram folder.

A beauty fridge is an extra small mini fridge that’s designed specifically for your skincare products — think face masks, mists, cooling lotions, serums, moisturisers and stone face tools. They’re ideal for those who want to either extend the life of their skincare products, need that extra burst of freshness in the AM (or PM for that matter), or have puffy skin when they wake up.

I know what you’re thinking, ‘why can’t I just stick my prods in my actual fridge?’ And you can tbh. However, you run the risk of your big fridge being too cold and souring the actives and ingredients. Skincare fridges are designed to sit at a temperature that’s more suited to your skincare products, so they don’t disrupt the stability and formula.

So, what skincare products can you put in the fridge?

While it’s all down to personal choice, here are a bunch of products that you can comfortably store in a skincare fridge. Products with active ingredients like vitamin C, retinol and benzoyl peroxide do well in the fridge as they keep them active for longer. ‘Clean’ beauty products that are preservative-free (read: aren’t long-lasting) also keep better in the cooler climate and any that contain probiotics with live cultures.

We also recommend putting your favourite sheet masks and eye masks in there too. When cooled, they can help with de-puffing and minimise irritation. During summer, keeping a face mist in the beauty fridge is absolute heaven on a hot day. And keeping facial tools like rollers and gua shas in the fridge can help boost the effects of de-puffing and lymphatic drainage when used them in the AM.

Beauty Mini Fridge, $158

Aside from looking incredibly chic on your bathroom vanity, this mini cosmetics fridge is the perfect place to store your moisturisers, serums and stone facial tools. The compact mini design features two shelves, a door basket, and ace lighting and mirror opportunities. What can I say? An absolute 3-in-1.

You can buy the Beauty Mini Fridge ($158) from Amazon here.

Reswealrc Skincare Fridge, $113.92

This little skincare fridge is the perfect way to keep your skincare feeling extra lush during the summer heat. Store sheet masks and serums in here for an added calming feeling. We recommend chucking anything with aloe in there as well if you happen to spend a lil’ too much time in the sun.

You can buy the Reswealre Skincare Fridge ($113.92) from Amazon here.

Russell Hobbs Mini Fridge, $100.92

It’s widely known that storing your skincare products in a cool, dry place can often help extend the shelf life of your prods, so if you’re keen on getting the most out of your exxy serums and moisturisers, it could be worth investing in one of these babies.

You can buy the Russell Hobbs Mini Fridge ($100.92) from Amazon here.

AstroAI Mini Fridge, $165.47

The AstroAI Mini Fridge is compact, aesthetically pleasing and could be the perfect home for your skincare. It’s small enough to fit in your bathroom or bedroom and will keep your prods fresh and oh so cool.

You can buy the AstroAI Mini Fridge ($165.47) from Amazon here.

Advwin Portable Fridge, $119.90

This neat lil baby is a gem for unassumingly slotting under your desk, in your bathroom cupboard or even for transporting your products in the car since reviewers say it’s as easy as just plugging it into your car’s power source. The removable dividers also help to keep things organised.

You can buy the Advwin Portable Fridge ($119.90) from Amazon here.

12L Luxury Beauty Fridge, $149

If you’re looking for the ultimate beauty fridge that doesn’t look like one, this compact capsule (that comes in both pastel pink and white, mind you) is made for keeping your holy grail essentials fresh. The compartments hold many different-sized bottles, and the door has space to hold some smaller treasures, too!

You can buy the 12L Luxury Beauty Fridge ($149) from eBay here.