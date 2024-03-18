Dyson Supersonic Nural: Everything There is to Know About the Smart Hair Dryer

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The incredible brains at Dyson have announced a new take on its well-loved Supersonic Hair Dryer. Close to 10 years after the original iteration of the hair care product was launched (the original dropped in 2016), Dyson has introduced a new, more intelligent hair dryer that focuses on maintaining scalp health. Say hello to the Supersonic Nural; Dyson’s “most intelligent hair dryer” yet.

Dyson Supersonic Nural: What does the new hair dryer do?

If you’re familiar with Dyson hair care products, you’ll know that one of the key elements they focus on is reducing heat damage. This focus is continued with the arrival of the Supersonic Nural, which implements new sensor technology to help limit heat damage to the scalp – which, in turn, hopes to promote a healthier head of hair.

With Scalp Protect mode, the smart hair dryer is able to sense its distance from the scalp, and will automatically adjust its temperature settings so the level of heat brought to the area is limited. This extends out to new attachments that have been released with the hair dryer, which are also designed to work with Scalp Protect activated.

James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer, shared a statement on the new hair care tech, explaining that “If you’re able to limit heat damage, you can get a healthier scalp; and healthier hair”.

“Our new Supersonic Nural has a time of flight sensor which recognises your head and reduces the heat as it gets close to your hair, preventing heat damage to both your scalp and your hair.”

With the introduction of the Supersonic Nural’s sensors, there are four clever elements that create a healthier hair-drying experience for users. Here is what you can expect from the device:

Scalp protect mode protects scalp health: In this mode, [as we’ve touched on] heat is automatically reduced to 55°C, the optimum temperature for scalp comfort and drying speed, as the hair dryer gets closer to hair and scalp. A time of flight sensor enables this, by projecting an invisible infrared beam to measure the distance between the machine and your hair.

In this mode, [as we’ve touched on] heat is automatically reduced to 55°C, the optimum temperature for scalp comfort and drying speed, as the hair dryer gets closer to hair and scalp. A time of flight sensor enables this, by projecting an invisible infrared beam to measure the distance between the machine and your hair. Capsule illumination changes colour to show heat setting: When in Scalp protect mode, this feature ensures that the LED light colour will automatically change between cool blue or yellow (low heat), to orange (medium heat) and red (high heat), depending on the distance the machine is from the head.

When in Scalp protect mode, this feature ensures that the LED light colour will automatically change between cool blue or yellow (low heat), to orange (medium heat) and red (high heat), depending on the distance the machine is from the head. Attachment learning remembers your styling preferences: This simplifies styling routines as it adapts to a user’s go-to styling mode, remembering their last-used heat and airflow settings for each styling attachment, and automatically applying them the next time it is in use.

This simplifies styling routines as it adapts to a user’s go-to styling mode, remembering their last-used heat and airflow settings for each styling attachment, and automatically applying them the next time it is in use. Pause detect for easier routines: The Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer also has a motion-sensing accelerometer which automatically deactivates the heater, decreasing airflow and noise, when you are in between styling passes.

New attachments

Along with a new and improved hair dryer, Dyson has also announced the launch of a handful of new attachments (which can fit any model of Supersonic hair dryer). The Gentle Air attachment and Styling Concentrator have both been updated to work with Scalp Protect Mode – which means you can style your hair without worrying about excessive heat (to your scalp, or the attachment when you remove it from the hair dryer).

Dyson has also announced the new Wave + Curl Diffuser, which uses reversible airflow to help define waves, curls and coils. As a wavy-haired girl myself, I tried this one out and found it gave my often-frizzy hair a nice shape.

We don’t yet have a release date for the Wave + Curl Diffuser, but get excited for this one – it’s going to be incredibly useful.

The Supersonic Nural hair dryer is priced at $749, it is available in two colour options (Ceramic Patina and Topaz or Vinca Blue and Topaz), and it is slated to become available to shop on the following dates, ANZ Owners Exclusive: April 8, and Dyson Direct Exclusive: April 11. Learn more here.

This product joins Dyson’s hair care collection, including the original Supersonic, the Airwrap and Airstrait.

