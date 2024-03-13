Why is Easter So Early in 2024?

Sweet tooths at the ready, because Easter is approaching for 2024. If you’re wondering what date Easter is slated for this year, along with why the date changes each year for this religious event, here is a look at what influences when the holiday falls.

If you haven’t yet taken note of the approaching public holidays, allow us to help. Easter in 2024 will run from the dates of March 29 through to April 1.

For this Easter holiday period, Aussies will have public holidays on Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) and Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday).

Since 2017, Easter has fallen on a date in April. Different dates, sure, but all in April. This year, the Easter holiday kicks off in late March, causing many people to wonder why it’s so early. Well, the answer lies in the behaviours of the moon.

Like many religious celebrations, Easter is observed on a date that is dependent on lunar movements. History.co.uk states that the holiday is held on the Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere. This year, the equinox is set for March 19, and the full moon is slated for Sunday, March 31, so Easter Sunday will be on March 31, 2024.

It’s worth noting that although the dates do change, in the Gregorian calendar, Easter will always fall between March 22 and April 25 (yes, it can coincide with ANZAC Day).

On occasions when the Easter holiday falls on a date in April, it can offer a rare opportunity for Aussies to stack public holidays by strategically using annual leave to stretch their leave out to the ANZAC Day public holiday. In 2024, however, the two events are too spaced out for this to feasibly work. You could take four days on either end of the Easter public holidays to give yourself a 10-day break, though. It is a pretty lovely time of year to take a trip, after all.

Plan for any possible travel plans with our Easter weather forecast coverage here.

When is Orthodox Easter in 2024?

As you may already know, Orthodox Easter often falls on a different date from the Catholic event (although not always). In 2024, Orthodox Easter – which follows the Julian calendar – is slated for May 5, so a fair while after the March event.

So, there you have it—a brief insight into the reasons behind changing the date for Easter each year.

Lead Image Credit: iStock