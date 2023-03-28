Here’s Your Annual Reminder of What’s Open Over the Easter Long Weekend

We have another Easter long weekend creeping up, which means extra days off work (yay!) and more time to chill on the couch – I mean, spend time with loved ones (double yay).

The Easter weekend in 2023 kicks off with Good Friday on April 7 and travels through to Easter Monday on April 10. That means Easter gives us two public holidays to take advantage of on both Friday and Monday.

However, as any public holiday situation goes, there will be changes to your standard day-to-day, so best start planning your approach to the upcoming business closures now.

Here’s what is open (and what isn’t) over the 2023 Easter long weekend

Supermarkets

Most supermarkets are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Generally, you’ll find stores open on Easter Saturday and Easter Monday, but do check your local supermarket before heading over.

Check out your local Coles and Woolworths hours.

While you’re here, it’s also worth stopping by our Coles coupon page to nab up to 15% off your Easter groceries and free delivery on orders over $250 while you’re at it.

Mail services

Australia Post Offices are generally closed on all public holidays. So, that would include Good Friday and Easter Monday. Mail services are closed on Sundays, too.

Bottle shops

Bottle shops will be closed on Easter Friday. However, if you’re after a drink, you may have some luck with local producers or bars who offer takeaway – just check in and see if they’re trading.

Other dates around the Easter break do not broadly impact bottle shop sales. However, it is worth checking local rules for Easter Sunday. Easter Monday may see holiday hours in place.

Cinemas

Yes, people still go to the movies! Certain cinemas will be open across the entire Easter long weekend. Check with your local spot to see what is available.

Waste collection

Bins will widely not be collected on Good Friday. In most cases, this will be delayed until Saturday, however, check with your local council to confirm.

Shopping Centres

Many shopping centres will be closed on Good Friday. Some are also closed on Easter Sunday, with holiday hours in place for Easter Monday. Check your local Westfield’s trading hours here.

Banks

This will depend on your bank and state. But generally speaking, banks are closed on Good Friday. Some may be closed right through to Easter Tuesday on April 6, however.

Food and food delivery

Some hospitality venues are open across the public holiday period – which means some delivery services will be available, too. Check-in with your favourite restaurants and cafes, as they may very well be open for business.

Certain restaurants will even be offering special Easter menus if you can’t be bothered cooking.

Petrol stations

Major chain petrol stations should be open over the Easter weekend, including 7-11.

Smaller independent stations may close for the public holidays, so check with your local if you know you’ll be filling up.

Now that you’re clued up on what will and will not be available to you over the Easter break, you can start setting up your plans for all that long weekend prep. Just don’t be one of those people who panic-buys the entire supermarket on the day before the Easter long weekend, okay?

And if you want to plan a last minute trip away, consider this list of local options.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.