25 Highly-Anticipated Movies to Add to Your List in 2024

With a lot of 2023’s movies being pushed out of the schedule due to guild strikes, it seems like this year is shaping up to be a pretty big one for films. There are some much-talked-about awards favourites, exciting superhero returns and plenty of movies hitting streaming to keep you entertained at your home movie night.

Coming off a huge year of movies in 2023, can 2024 possibly compete? Let’s take a look at the list.

Table of Contents

Major movie releases to look forward to in 2024

Damsel

Before Stranger Things 5, Millie Bobby Brown will be seen on Netflix in Damsel, a fantasy film that flips the script on the typical princess tale. In this edition, a young woman agrees to marry a handsome prince only to find out its all a trick and she is thrown into a cave with a fire breathing dragon.

Australian movie release date: March 8 on Netflix

Love Lies Bleeding

Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian star in the latest A24 flick about Lou, a gym manager who falls in love with a bodybuilder. All is well until they get pulled into the web of crime within Lou’s family.

Australian movie release date: March 14

Kung Fu Panda 4

Eight years after the last instalment, Kung Fu Panda is back. The fourth movie follows the Dragon Warrior, Po, who is chosen to become the new spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. After a sorceress sets eyes on his Staff of Wisdom, Po teams up with a new friend to face enemies from his past.

Australian movie release date: March 28

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla vs Kong is one of those movies that seems too wild to be real, but it is, and it works. The sequel, The New Empire, looks to be just as monstrous, with the two titans teaming up to face a new adversary who threatens their planet.

Australian movie release date: March 28

Monkey Man

Dev Patel pulls triple duty on Monkey Man, a film he writes, directs and stars in. The movie looks to be a John Wick-esque action flick, with Patel starring as Kid, a young man working at a fight club who sets out to get revenge on the corrupt leaders who are responsible for his mother’s death.

Australian movie release date: April 4

Civil War

Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation) has cooked up another scary concept in his new film Civil War, which examines a future America where the states are no longer united and are engaged in a civil war.

Australian movie release date: April 11

Challengers

Challengers has already sent the internet into a spiral thanks to its sexy love triangle between Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. The trio star as tennis players who reunite at a challenger event and find that old tensions and feelings come to the surface.

Australian movie release date: April 18

The Fall Guy

Many Aussies will probably remember the commotion last year when the Sydney Harbour Bridge was closed due to filming on Ryan Gosling’s latest film. In 2024, we’ll be able to see the results of all that traffic!

The Fall Guy is an action-comedy starring Gosling as a past-his-prime stuntman who finds himself working on a film set as a stunt double. When the star goes missing, he decides to investigate their disappearance.

As well as Gosling, The Fall Guy stars Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu and Hannah Waddingham.

Australian movie release date: April 24

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

War For The Planet of the Apes may have wrapped up Caesar’s run, but Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will explore the same world generations after his reign. A tyrannical new ape is on the rise, and one young ape must undertake a harrowing journey in order to help define a future for both humans and apes.

Australian movie release date: May 9

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Following the massive success of Charlize Theron’s character in Mad Max: Fury Road, a new movie is being dedicated entirely to her origin story. This time the younger version of Furiosa is played by Anya Taylor Joy, and the film explores her years after she’s snatched from the Green Place and is caught between two tyrannical warlords (one played by Aussie Chris Hemsworth).

Australian movie release date: May 23

Inside Out 2

Nearly a decade after the first movie, Pixar is returning to one of its classic properties in 2024, with Inside Out 2.

A direct sequel to the first film, Inside Out 2 will follow Riley as she enters her teenage years. Not much else is known except that there will be some new emotions on board, which will no doubt be as relatable as the last group.

Australian movie release date: June 13

Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios’ only theatrical release this year is a big one. Ryan Reynolds’ wisecracking Deadpool appears in his third film, which will somehow draw on elements of both the Fox Marvel movies and the MCU. Hugh Jackman is also set to return as Wolverine in one of the most epic superhero team-ups.

Australian movie release date: July 25

2024 Movies you can watch or stream now

Mean Girls

The Mean Girls resurgence doesn’t stop with that Walmart ad. We’ve since been treated to the movie version of the popular Broadway musical take of Mean Girls.

The movie stars Angourie Rice as Cady, Reneé Rapp as Regina, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, Bebe Wood as Gretchen, Avantika Vandanapu as Karen and Tina Fey returns as Ms Norbury.

See it in cinemas or on digital rental services now.

Priscilla

In 2022, the world was treated to Baz Luhrmann’s extravagant biopic of Elvis Presley’s life. In 2024, Sofia Coppola takes a more dramatic look at the music sensation, from the perspective of his wife, Priscilla. Cailee Spaeny leads as Priscilla Presley, while Aussie Jacob Elordi stars as Elvis.

See it in cinemas or on digital rental services now.

The Iron Claw

The wrestling biopic The Iron Claw gained plenty of awards buzz for the dramatic look at the lives of the famed Von Erich brothers. Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons star as the group of brothers who are haunted by the idea of a family curse and the demands of their domineering father.

See it in cinemas or on digital rental services now.

All of Us Strangers

The queer romance drama All of Us Strangers stars Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal as two neighbours who have a chance encounter that changes the rhythm of their lives. It’s a heartbreaking watch, but a beautiful one.

In cinemas now.

The Colour Purple

Halle Bailey, Taraji Henson and Colman Domingo star in the modern remake of the classic The Colour Purple, a coming-of-age musical period film exploring the hardships experienced by African American women in the South of the U.S. in the early 1900s, and the incredible power they find in sisterhood.

Catch it on digital VOD services.

May December

May December has been doing the festival circuit for months now (and has dropped on Netflix overseas) and now Australia can enjoy its gripping story. Inspired somewhat by true events, May December explores the aftermath of a tabloid romance between 36-year-old Gracie and 13-year-old Joe who have maintained a marriage for 23 years. Their relationship is challenged when an actress visits their home to research her role as Gracie in a live-action film of her life.

In cinemas now.

Argylle

Following his success with the Kingsman movies, Matthew Vaughn is following it up with another spy thriller, Argylle, this time following a reclusive author whose best-selling novel about a secret agent begins to mirror the actions of a real-life spy agency, causing the lines between fiction and reality to blur. Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell are just a few of the cast members involved.

In cinemas now (coming soon to Apple TV+).

Force of Nature: The Dry 2

The Australian crime film The Dry was a hit back in 2020, quickly earning itself a sequel based on the novel by Jane Harper. Eric Bana returns as Federal agent Aaron Falk who heads into the remote mountains to investigate whether an informant has survived. Anna Torv, Deborra-Lee Furness, Jacqueline McKenzie, Robin McLeavy, Sisi Stringer and Lucy Ansell also star.

In cinemas now.

Madame Web

Sony continues to push its own Marvel universe in 2024, starting with the release of Madame Web. The movie stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a NYC paramedic whose clairvoyant powers mean she must protect three young women from someone who wants them dead. Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Emma Roberts also star.

In cinemas now.

Drive-Away Dolls

Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan star as two friends, one a free spirit and the other reserved, who embark on a road trip to Tallahassee. But their plans go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals.

Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal and Colman Domingo also star in Drive-Away Dolls which is directed by Ethan Coen (of the Coen Brothers).

In cinemas now.

The Zone of Interest

After scoring five Oscar nominations, The Zone of Interest has become one of the most-anticipated awards-season darlings. The movie is a confronting story, following a German Commander and his wife, who attempt to maintain normalcy as they raise their family next door to Auschwitz.

In cinemas now.

Code 8: Part II

Starting its days as a crowdfunded sci-fi short, Code 8 has now gained a sequel on Netflix. Starring cousins Robbie and Stephen Amell, Code 8: Part II takes place in a world where a small percentage of the population has superpowers and is policed and oppressed for it. This second chapter follows a teenage girl fighting for justice for her slain brother and ends up teaming up with an ex-con and his former partner-in-crime.

Stream it now on Netflix.

Dune: Part Two

After being pushed from the schedule completely in 2023, many fans are eager to see the second half of Denis Villenueve’s epic Dune adaptation.

In Dune: Part Two, Paul and Chani unite along with the Freman and seek revenge on those who killed his family. All the regular stars from the first movie return, along with notable additions, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan.

In cinemas now.

Of course, this is far from every new movie on the 2024 slate, and we’ll be updating the list with more titles in the coming month. So keep checking back to see what other entertainment is on the horizon!

If you’d like to see some of the things headed to the small screen next year, keep an eye on our 2024 TV shows list.

Lead Image Credit: Disney/Universal/Warner Bros/Netflix

This article has been updated with additional titles.