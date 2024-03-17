Alexa, like any other tech you use, needs to updated occasionally—but wherever you’re using it, from Amazon’s Echo speakers and displays to the Alexa app for Android or iOS, it’s easy to do.

How to update Alexa on your Echo speaker

As long as your Echo speaker is connected to the internet, Alexa should update automatically. You can alternatively say to your Echo speaker, “Alexa, check for updates” or “Alexa, check for software updates” and Alexa will check to see if there are any updates needed. If there is an update, it’ll automatically install it without needing your input.

How to update Alexa on your Alexa app for iOS

If you use Alexa on your phone using the Alexa app, you’ll need to update the app itself to update the voice assistant. On iOS, go to the App Store and tap on your Account profile in the top right corner. Next, scroll down until you see Available Updates and see if the Amazon Alexa app is listed—if it is, simply select to update it.

How to update Alexa on your Alexa app for Android

If you’re on Android, open the Google Play Store and tap on your profile icon in the top right, then choose Manage apps & device. Go to Updates available and check if the Alexa app is listed. If it is, tap Update, and you’re all set.