Alone Australia Season 2 Is Coming: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch It

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Reality TV fans, get excited because Season 2 of Alone is headed for screens. If you’re a fan of the series, here’s your guide on where to watch Alone Australia for 2024, along with what you can expect from the upcoming season of the survival show.

When does Alone Australia start?

If you’re one of the many people who absolutely inhaled Season 1 of Alone Australia, you’ll be thrilled to hear that you’ll be able to watch Season 2 of the reality TV series from Wednesday, March 27 at 7:30 pm. There’s not long to go, folks!

Where to watch Alone Australia Season 2

When it comes to where to watch Alone in Australia, the details might seem a tiny bit confusing. This is because there is an Australian iteration of the reality TV series, as well as an international one. Both are available to watch on Aussie screens, so here is a break down on where to catch the show.

What TV channel is Alone Australia on?

Season 2 of Alone Australia is slated to air on SBS on March 27. You can watch it live on free-to-air, which is always nice.

Can you stream Alone Australia?

If you’d rather use streaming services to tune into Alone Australia (I feel you), the best way to do that is through SBS on Demand. You can watch Alone Australia here, or you can find older seasons of Alone which are set in the USA.

Additionally, you can watch seasons of Alone USA streaming on Binge.

Alone Australia Season 2 trailer

Want a sneak peek of what you can expect when you watch Alone Australia Season 2? Here is the latest, pretty damn captivating, trailer for you.

How to watch Alone Australia Season 1

New to the Alone Australia journey or looking for a refresh? You can catch up by tuning in to Season 1 of the show on SBS on Demand.

Alone Australia Season 1 Trailer

Take a look at a glimpse of the season that was with the trailer for Season 1 of Alone Australia, here.

If you’re keen to read more about reality TV content, check out this write-up we did on the strangest shows to hit tellies.

Lead Image Credit: SBS