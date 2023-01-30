Everything Reality TV Fans Need to Know About the 2023 Season of Australian Survivor

Get excited, reality TV fans. Australian Survivor has returned to television screens in 2023, and it’s set to be a particularly action-packed season. Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains is back in January 2023, so here’s everything you need to know.

What is Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains?

For the tenth season of Australia Survivor, Network 10 has taken inspiration from the U.S. series (once again) and is implementing a ‘Heroes v Villains’ format. In essence, the season sees 13 new competitors and 11 returning challengers battle it out. According to 10, the season will be “pitting heroes and villains against each other”.

“We’ll find out what kind of person it takes to win the title of Sole Survivor as they attempt to Outwit, Outplay and Outlast their fellow castaways,” a series announcement shared.

The season is set in Samoa, where the first season of the Aussie show was held.

Who is competing in 2023?

The full list of castaways has been announced, including who will be team Hero and who will be team Villain in Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains. Here are the names competing in Samoa this time around.

Heroes: Hayley Leake (previous Survivor winner), David Zaharakis (ex-AFL player), Nina Twine (former Survivor competitor), Shaun Hampson (former Survivor competitor), Benjamin Law (author, journalist), Rogue Rubin (filmmaker, activist), Flick Palmateer (former Survivor competitor), Sharni Vinson (actress), Gerry Geltch (pilot), Paige Donald (former Survivor competitor), Matt Sharp (lifeguard), Sam Webb (former Survivor competitor).

Villains: George Mladenov (former Survivor competitor), Shonee Bowtell (former Survivor competitor), Sarah Marschke (Miss World, semi-professional rugby league player), Jordie Hansen (former Survivor competitor), Anjali Rao (journalist), Liz Parnov (Olympian), Simon Mee (former Survivor competitor), Stevie Khouw (former Survivor competitor), Mimi Tang (PR and communications manager/amateur boxer), Michael Warren (journalist), Fraser Lack (agent), Jackie Glazier (professional poker player).

Jonathan LaPaglia returns as host once again.

When and where can I watch Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains?

Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains hit screens on January 30, 2023. The series airs Sunday to Wednesday at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 Play.

Can I see a trailer?

We have a sneak peek at what’s coming in the next season of Australian Survivor, and you can check out the short promo below.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.