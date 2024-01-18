Roasted Chicken Shawarma Is the Latest Viral NYT Recipe

A few months back, we wrote about the viral ‘Marry Me Chicken’ recipe and what was in the dish. Now, it seems another roasted chicken recipe is capturing the attention of the masses – oven-roasted chicken shawarma.

The recipe caught our attention when a New York Times newsletter shared it was the top-reviewed chicken dish in the NYT Cooking database, with some 17,000 reader ratings. Here’s a closer look at the roasted chicken dish and why it’s so widely enjoyed.

NYT’s oven roasted chicken shawarma recipe

New York Times writer Sam Sifton shared that his recipe kind of exploded in popularity, with thousands of people reviewing it on the Cooking site – but beyond that, he has also been making it for loved ones for close to a decade. Yum! In any case, if you’d like to try this recipe for yourself, you can find the full roasted chicken shawarma recipe on New York Times cooking here.

Sifton writes of his recipe that he recommends you “serve with pita and tahini, chopped cucumbers and tomatoes, some olives, chopped parsley, some feta, fried eggplant, hummus swirled with harissa, rice or rice pilaf.”

The full ingredients list is shared for you below.

What you’ll need:

2 lemons, juiced

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil

6 cloves garlic, peeled, smashed and minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons paprika

½ teaspoon turmeric

A pinch ground cinnamon

Crushed red pepper, to taste

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 large red onion, peeled and quartered

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

We recommend checking out the full roasted chicken recipe on New York Times Cooking, but you can also find visual guides to making this recipe on TikTok. There are loads of people trying this recipe at home right now. Here’s one example you can check out:

Looks incredible, right? If you try this roasted chicken recipe at home, let us know how you go! And if you’d like some sides to make along with it, check out these crunchy potatoes next.

Lead Image Credit: TikTok/iStock